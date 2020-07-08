MANKATO — A 22-year-old Blue Earth County resident is one of the 20 people in the county who've been hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have picked up in the county since cases started to rise considerably in mid-June. Eight of the county's 20 hospitalizations have occurred since June 16.
Most of the hospitalized people have been older, but younger people like the 22-year-old can experience complications as well.
Blue Earth County's spike in cases over the last few weeks has been driven by young adults. The county surpassed the 500 mark for total COVID-19 cases during the pandemic Wednesday, and 308 of them are in the 20-29 age range, according to Blue Earth County Public Health data.
The county had 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, bringing its total to 510 since the beginning of the pandemic. About two-thirds of the cases have been confirmed since June 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Four other south-central Minnesota counties had new cases Wednesday. All nine counties in the region have had new cases this week.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
Blue Earth County — 15
Nicollet County — Three
Brown County — Three
Le Sueur County — Two
Watonwan County — Two
Statewide, the health department reported data showing confirmed positive tests for the disease have risen noticeably the past few days, with the rate of positive tests climbing even as deaths and hospitalizations plateau.
Positive test rates are now higher than they’ve been in a month as cases move upward.
The health department Wednesday reported eight more deaths from COVID-19, part of a two-week trend of days with deaths mostly in single digits. The latest deaths bring the death toll to 1,485 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.
The daily count of people requiring hospitalization (265) and those needing intensive care (122) remain relatively stable, with ICU cases staying around late-April levels. Those are two metrics closely watched by state officials as they work to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the health-care system.
State health leaders also on Wednesday said they’ve been hearing reports of Minnesotans holding or planning “COVID parties” as a way to become infected with COVID-19 in a convenient way, or to get the disease over with.
Their quick response: Just don’t.
“This is a really, really bad idea,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters, noting that even young people face the risk of significant health complications and also risk spreading it to vulnerable family members.
“It’s really playing Russian roulette,” she said, adding that three healthy Minnesotans in their 20s have died from the disease.
The behavior of young adults in the pandemic has become a central concern among state officials recently as they investigate outbreaks tied to bars and other recently opened indoor social spaces.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the largest age group of confirmed cases — some 8,800 since the pandemic began — with their numbers accelerating in recent weeks since bars were allowed conditionally to open their indoor spaces.
The median age for cases has been dipping and is now just under 39 years old. Bars and restaurants are continuing sources of exposure, Ehresmann said.
She added that the agency does not have any evidence at this point of spread driven by “COVID parties.” But she also noted a surge in young adult cases across the state that are accounting for the bulk of the new cases confirmed in the past two weeks.
That includes in Edina, where Ehresmann said the department has been told of people holding large bonfires and house parties, and gathering for cabin weekends. Investigators found “a number of positive cases” of the disease in one very large party held in late June, she added.
