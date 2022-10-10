MANKATO — Liz Harrison and Beth Jameson of the Mankato Affinity Plus Credit Union were learning how to shop for ECHO Food Shelf clients Monday, filling a cart with items the person picked out in advance on ECHO's online request form.
They were part of a group of Affinity workers, along with credit union employees across the state, volunteering and delivering donations to local nonprofits on CU Forward Day, organized by the Minnesota Credit Union Network.
"It's just great to get out and partner with all of the great organizations we have here and to help out," said Harrison, branch manager of the Mankato Madison Avenue office.
The Affinity employees delivered 133 pounds of food to ECHO after earlier delivering donations to the Feeding Every Baby group and delivering backpacks and winter clothing to the Mankato School District office.
Dave Larson, corporate CEO of Affinity Plus, has gone to a different city with Affinity offices in each of the past nine years of the event and this year came to Mankato.
"This is always one of the favorite days for our employees to spread kindness and do good."
He said the local offices pick different nonprofits to work with each year. "Credit unions are local and we try to really focus on the local organizations to work with. The groups that start something from the ground up."
Desi De Leon, manager of ECHO, said volunteer help and food and monetary donations are the lifeblood of the food shelf.
"Everything volunteers do here, even small things, helps us meet our goal of providing food quickly to people."
She said ECHO serves 100 to 130 families every day. They serve mostly Blue Earth County and North Mankato but also see people come in from a 22-county area of southern Minnesota.
The Affinity staff earlier dropped off diapers to Stacey Tabor, director of the nonprofit Feeding Every Baby, to help the local group launch a "diaper bank," a statewide effort to give out diapers to families in need.
Feeding Every Baby launched in 2016 and also provides baby formula and breastfeeding supplies.
In the past couple of years the group has helped more than 3,000 babies annually.
The statewide credit union day is held on the second Monday of October. The day coincides with Indigenous Peoples Day, also celebrated as Columbus Day.
About 3,000 volunteers from more than 60 credit unions take part in the community service project, offering more than 10,000 hours of volunteer time.
