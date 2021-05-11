MANKATO — A Mankato psychiatrist who shifted to telehealth for nearly all of his consults with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic said further use of the technology could help solve long-standing care gaps in rural areas.
Dr. Bipinchandra Krishna, a psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, gave the remarks during a media briefing on telehealth Tuesday. He and Mayo Clinic doctors in Rochester and Arizona shared their perspectives on the rise of telehealth during the pandemic.
For parents who’d normally have to travel 60-80 miles to bring their children to appointments, Krishna said, telehealth made access easier.
Telehealth was becoming increasingly common before the pandemic hit. Usage then spiked among medical providers in the thick of the pandemic.
It has since leveled off a bit as case counts dropped and more people returned to in-person appointments. Telehealth rates remain higher than the pre-pandemic levels, though, with the doctors citing data showing about 20% of appointments are now being done virtually.
They said they see 20% as the new baseline for telehealth usage post-pandemic. Krishna said he’ll be interested in seeing how much the percentage rises in the coming years, seeing it as a way to address health care access disparities in rural areas.
“What an opportunity we all have in front of us to solve a significant equity issue,” he said.
Lack of broadband in some rural areas is one potential barrier to reducing those care gaps. Expanding broadband access is one solution, while digital health care companies are also developing technology that doesn’t require broadband.
Even without those advancements, Krishna shared examples of how telehealth helps his patients. He works with children and adolescents, and their parents were driving 33 miles on average for visits in person in the past.
For the parents, telehealth allows them to be more involved in their child’s care, Krishna said. He used to interact with one parent mostly but now sees more instances where both parents are joining in.
Telehealth is also helping him foster more collaborative decision-making on a patient’s care. As a child psychiatrist, he acknowledged he’s only one part of the patient’s care team along with school psychologists and other mental health professionals.
Getting everyone together for in-person visits in the past was a tall task. Now he can send a link their way and they can join the visits.
“That level of care coordination was simply not possible before we embraced the current technology and options it provides us,” he said.
Early on in the pandemic, providers had concerns about how they and their patients would adjust to more telehealth. Providers in certain fields, including substance abuse treatment, have raised concerns about whether virtual care can replicate the benefits of in-person visits.
Although telehealth usage is likely to rise in the long term, it won’t replace all outpatient medical visits. There will still be instances where a medical professional has to examine a patient by touch or use advanced imaging on them, said Dr. Steve Ommen, chair of the connected care committee at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“If someone has a lump or a mass or something like that, that’s going to require someone to feel it to get a sense of what it is,” he said. “There’s going to very quickly be an in-person visit needed to evaluate that.”
Krishna has been encouraged to see younger patients react well to the shift to more telehealth. Patient satisfaction scores went up and no-shows went down, he said.
He pointed out the patients he works with, ages 6-17, are growing up with technology. For them, especially the adolescent population, using technology to see their doctor is more seamless than it might be for older patients.
Video appointments aren’t the only digital care options likely to grow in significance going forward. Secure messaging portals are being used more as a way for patients to quickly get their questions answered by their care teams.
Remote monitoring devices used to alert COVID-19 patients when they should seek medical care, Ommen said, could also prove useful for other health conditions.
“We’re going to see care teams and patients requesting we have more of these types of services,” he said.
Compared to how on edge medical providers were about telehealth early in the pandemic, Krishna said comfort levels have grown as time went by. This week he had a patient’s parent specifically request a virtual visit for an upcoming specialty visit, which would avoid a long drive.
“They were seeking it out,” Krishna said. “And I see more and more interactions like that happening.”
