MANKATO — A doctor in the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency program in Mankato earned a statewide honor Tuesday.
Dr. Sara Robinson was named 2022 family medicine resident of the year by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, according to a release.
Robinson is the co-chief resident in Mayo Clinic's Mankato program, formerly run by the University of Minnesota. Her work in Mankato includes projects ranging from workplace well-being to food insecurity to homelessness, stated Dr. Erin Westfall, associate program director at the Mankato residency.
"She continues to be a vocal social justice advocate and leader within our program and community, working on issues of food insecurity and breaking down barriers and improving our care of LGBTQIA patients," Westfall added. "I am honored and grateful to work with such a stellar person."
