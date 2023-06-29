MANKATO — A local educator partnership has received grant money for two new programs aiming to recruit high school students into the teaching profession and prepare community members to become teachers in their communities.
The Minnesota Department of Education awarded the Minnesota Educators Partnership two $750,000 grants from their Grow Your Own grant program.
The partnership is between Minnesota State University and the Mankato, Faribault, Le Sueur-Henderson, Owatonna, Tri-City United and Waseca public school districts.
The grant process involved the collaboration of the partnership school districts and the University’s College of Education.
The first $750,000 grant is for the MEP Teachers of Tomorrow initiative, which focuses on high school students.
The pilot effort will support 100 high school juniors and seniors who will meet every other week with a program navigator and have access to tutoring and other college-level support.
The second $750,000 grant for the MEP Teaching Fellows initiative will support community members in successfully completing a Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board-approved teaching program.
Fellows will receive $10,000 per year in scholarships and/or stipends. They will each be paired with a current teacher from one of the participating districts, who will serve as ongoing mentors throughout the program along with additional support.
John Lustig, Mankato Area Public Schools director of administrative services, said the programs will likely start next school year.
He said the programs are important because part of a strong community is its education system.
“Investing in teachers or people to become teachers just is an investment in schools for the future, and there are fewer people going into education, so this is also investing in the future of education," he said.
"To make sure that we have not just enough teachers to be able to have adequately staffed schools in the future, but that we have high-quality people who are engaged, attractive and well-prepared to be highly effective teachers as well."
