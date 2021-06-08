Local residents can take part in an online flood risk information open house with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The open house will provide Mankato and North Mankato residents an opportunity to review a recently completed preliminary Flood Insurance Study and preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps.
The study and maps designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.
The online open house will be staffed with representatives from various local, state and federal agencies who will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the process for floodplain mapping within Mankato and North Mankato.
The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps will be available to review during the meeting. Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program.
Find the meeting link at: mankatomn.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4696/103?curm=6&cury=2021
or at: northmankato.com.
