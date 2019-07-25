MANKATO — With a nearby organics composting site closed, the city of Mankato has explored the feasibility of hauling food waste from residences and businesses to a facility in Shakopee.
“I don’t have anything positive to report on that,” City Manager Pat Hentges said.
Transporting the contents of a pair of drop-off sites to the now shuttered composting facility in Good Thunder cost the city about $6,000 a year. After talking to waste haulers, the city has learned it will cost roughly $24,000 annually to take the same material to Shakopee.
The service is important to environmentally conscious residents, who were willing to separate their vegetable peels, pizza boxes, chicken bones, facial tissues, stale food and other compostable materials and haul them to the city drop-off sites at Sibley Park and the Public Works Center. But the number of users was not substantial, and the amount of compostable waste added up to only about three cubic yards per week, Hentges said.
“Just for three cubic yards a week in our particular case, it’s not very reasonable,” he said of the cost.
If North Mankato and three or four local restaurants or other businesses agreed to split the cost, the volume might add up to one truckload a week to the Shakopee facility.
“That might be enough where it would be reasonable to share that $24,000 (expense),” Hentges said.
There is, however, a second question that would need to be answered. Composting food waste and other organics locally is good for the environment. Putting them in a large truck for a 120-mile round-trip to Shakopee might result in enough exhaust emissions and fuel consumption to more than offset the environmental benefits of composting.
The dilemma arose June 26 when the MFS Farms composting facility near Good Thunder suddenly closed after six years of operations. Neither the Good Thunder landowners nor the facility’s operators have publicly announced the reason for the closure, but the facility has long been the source of odor complaints.
During a July 3 special meeting of the Blue Earth County Planning Commission to discuss an odor-mitigation plan, it was reported the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had identified potential pollutants in wastewater at the facility. The large rainfalls in recent years also have undermined the composting process at the 15-acre site. One person at the meeting said he was told by a facility employee that it was closed because it wasn’t profitable.
Hentges said the city isn’t completely giving up on restarting the composting service. Doing so would require a determination that it made environmental sense to haul the material to Shakopee and then cobbling together enough users — municipal drop-off sites and enough local businesses and institutions — to consistently fill a large garbage truck each week.
“And then maybe get Waste Management, West Central Sanitation, LJP to reconsider,” he said.
Natasha Frost, owner of the Wooden Spoon at 515 N. Riverfront Drive, said composting diverted three garbage bins a week of food and other compostables from the waste stream to the Good Thunder facility. Looking to reduce the business’ carbon footprint, Frost has composted since the Old Town bakery and restaurant opened five years ago. Now it’s all going in the trash.
“It’s heart-wrenching,” Frost said, adding that the Wooden Spoon and several other restaurants in and near Old Town have been sharing ideas for waste-reduction to offset the loss of composting.
She isn’t optimistic that Shakopee or any other short-term fix is available to replace the Good Thunder site.
“At this time, there is not an option for our region,” she said. “... I’m confident in the long term, our local government will get there.”
While the end of composting in the Mankato area is an environmental setback, there is one flock of beneficiaries. The Wooden Spoon has found an alternative to the trash bin can for a portion of its leftover products.
“We’re able to pull some of the food products out of the garbage stream and feed it to chickens at a local farm,” Frost said. “We’re hoping they’re enjoying our bread and pastries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.