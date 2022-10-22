MANKATO — As geocaching grows in the Mankato community, more and more people are taking part in the outdoor hobby, tracking down hidden containers using a GPS system.
But twice a year, geocachers go the extra mile through an initiative called “CITO.”
It stands for Cache in Trash out, where participants not only meet up at a spot on the geocaching map to cache in, but pick up trash in the area around the cache as well.
Saturday morning, a group of southern Minnesota geocachers met up at Reconciliation Park to help give back to the environment.
Organizer Guy Wass, who is part of a geocaching group called Otak, said the event is good for the city.
“It’s good for everybody. We get to clean up a little bit of the area,” he said.
Wass himself is an avid geocacher, with around 170 active caches in the area.
He said the event not only does good for the environment, but it also brings fellow cachers together.
“That’s the main goal. But these people, they’re not all from Mankato. This is bringing people together, too,” he said.
Dave Goplin, who lives just outside of New Ulm, is one of the attendees who joined in from around the area.
He said CITO events are a great way to get to know fellow cachers.
“We geocache, and we got to know the Otak group. Especially now that we’re retired, it’s just an event to get together with people that you know that have the same hobby, same love of doing stuff,” he said.
Goplin said CITO events are a great way to leave areas you cache in cleaner than you found them.
“None of us should pollute. It just bothers me that, I’ve seen over the years people will dump their cigarette butts out,” he said. “We have garbage cans. Just keep things clean.”
While the city of Mankato wasn’t involved in Saturday’s event, they will be involved when the event returns in the spring.
