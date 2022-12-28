MANKATO — County and city officials are working with local homelessness advocates on plans for a new shelter and supportive housing project in Mankato.
Blue Earth County has funding available through the American Rescue Plan for housing needs and recently hired a development consultant as it looks into using funds on expanded shelter space and related services. The plans are in the early stages, with the county coordinating with the city to identify unmet needs among local shelters and their guests.
Based on conversations so far, Connections Shelter co-director Erica Koser said she’s optimistic about the project’s chances.
“We’ll get it done,” she said. “It’s more a question of how quickly can we get it done.”
The sides worked closely together on emergency housing projects using relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnerships between local governments and housing nonprofits proved helpful then, Koser said, and open up similar opportunities now.
“Being able to partner with the city and county will help us move around a lot quicker, because we really get buried in the day-to-day running the shelter,” she said.
Through initial fact-finding, the stakeholders identified singles as being in need of the most supportive housing assistance. Nancy Bokelmann, Mankato’s associate director of housing and economic development, outlined the project’s vision at the city’s Dec. 12 Economic Development Authority, or EDA, meeting.
“We’re coming together to try to create a project where we can take a congregate shelter and in the same building put them into transitional housing as soon as possible, shortening their time of homelessness, giving them all those supports and then moving them into the supportive housing we have at that property,” she said.
She referenced 40 units of supportive housing with additional shelter space as being in the plans, while noting the existing shelter resources are struggling to meet needs.
Connections Shelter upped its capacity to 40 beds when it opened for the season at First Presbyterian Church in October. The shelter has had a waiting list since week two, Koser said.
“That’s a lot earlier than usual,” she said. “The waitlist is 17-20 people right now.”
Koser and co-director Collette Broady Grund have been talking about the need for expanded shelter and supportive housing services in downtown Mankato for the past several years. They envisioned it remaining downtown, close to nearby food programs, bus lines and other resources.
A location hasn’t yet been identified for the proposed project. If the city and county secure space and funding, Koser said a 2024 timeline would be a dream.
“We need it,” she said. “Our waiting list is way up this year; the need in the community is high.”
Connections Shelter doesn’t have transitional housing as part of its model, although it does offer case management designed to help shelter guests transition from the shelter to stable housing. Transitional housing, as included in the plan’s early stages, indicates housing offered temporarily to people coming out of a homeless shelter before they find more permanent accommodations.
The city already steered more than $1 million in American Rescue Planning funds toward housing support. Other funding sources, including a Community Development Block Grant, could be used by the city to support the project, according to details shared at the Dec. 12 EDA meeting.
Bokelmann told the EDA that the collaboration between the city and county would be about a $2 million project.
Next steps for the project will be listening sessions early in 2023 featuring people with lived experience in homelessness — to expand on listening sessions held in the fall — along with ironing out final project scope and how to operate it upon completion.
