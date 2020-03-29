MANKATO — Local governments are using technology — and working out some kinks — as they adjust to holding public meetings when the public is no longer able to attend.
On Tuesday, Blue Earth County commissioners spread out inside their board room in the Historic Court House to hold a phone-conference meeting that the public could listen in on via a GoToMeeting web system.
“We’re trying to offer a transparent government meeting in this day and age,” said Jessica Anderson, administrative specialist.
“We’re utilizing the technology the best we can, but it’s not ideal.”
Those listening in on the meeting could mostly hear what was transpiring, but there were some echos and choppy audio.
Anderson said one issue was that the commissioners and county employees at the meeting, nine in all, were spread out to keep at least a six-foot distance from one another, but the conference phone was in the middle of them, creating some echo.
“You fix one issue — of being spread out — and you create another issue.”
She said they looked at having a microphone in front of each person at the meeting, but that causes feedback problems.
While Minnesota’s open meeting law requires public bodies to have meetings that are open to the public, emergency orders from the governor and federal recommendations say no more than 10 people should be gathered. There are caveats in the open meeting laws that allows for meetings to be held that the public can’t physically attend because of emergencies, but that strive to live up to the spirit of the law.
Those laws allow electronic meetings but require the public be able to hear all parties to the meeting.
During the start of the commissioner’s meeting, Administrator Bob Meyer reminded the board that under the emergency rules the law requires that rather than passing motions on a voice vote, all motions needed to be a roll-call vote, where each commissioner’s name is called and they vote yes or no, so that anyone listening knows how each voted.
While those listening in might not have had optimal conditions, Anderson said the meeting was videotaped and they are working to get the video versions of meetings on their website as quickly as possible.
She said the board also has the option of canceling some meetings if there isn’t urgent business.
“But the commissioners also like to be updated on how things are going (with cornoavirus efforts).”
While local governments are figuring out how to hold meetings the public can watch or listen to, there will be more complicated issues if a city council or board has to hold a legally required public hearing on an issue. Public hearings are held to get residents’ input on an issue before a vote.
Anderson said the county delayed a couple of public hearings — one on feedlot rule revisions and one on solar farm ordinance changes — because they weren’t issues that had to be decided soon.
But if a public hearing does need to be held, local governments aren’t exactly sure how it will work.
They could have phone lines open during the meeting where people could give their name and address and comments.
“But it would be clumsy at best, with people talking over each other,” Anderson said.
The Mankato School Board will hold future meetings using the Zoom web-based video conferencing system.
The Waseca School Board met in person as they interviewed superintendent candidates. They are sitting farther apart from each other and doing a virtual Q&A where people can pre-submit questions or submit them on social media as they watch the live stream of the finalists’ responses.
In Mankato, city staff has been holding staff meetings using Zoom, said City Manager Pat Hentges, who said the system has worked well so far.
The council held its first live-streaming council meeting last week with the deputy city manager and some others in the council chambers and other council members and Hentges streaming into the meeting from their homes.
Hentges has been working from home the past five days because, he says, of his age and because of asthma that he said may or may not be a complicating issue if he ever did get COVID-19.
And, he suspects, staff may have an ulterior motive for encouraging him to work from home.
“It’s partly because I’m technologically impaired, so I think maybe they’re sidelining me a little.”
Hentges said using video meeting systems, whether for staff meetings or council sessions, works well, but said not being able to see each person real-time has drawbacks.
While participants can usually stream video and audio of themselves, they can also turn theirs off for a time. And the video feed has a bit of a lag.
“If you’re not seeing the video of the person, the expression on people’s face, whether they’re digesting the information, if they are wanting to ask a question, that makes it more difficult. You can’t see that emotion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.