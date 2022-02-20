Two Amboy couples vacationing in Mexico were planning to fish for some smaller bottom fish, then decided to try for tuna.
They never had a chance to try for any of them. They instead spent the next couple of hours hauling in a monster 1,023-pound blue marlin in the waters off Cabo San Lucas.
“It was fabulous,” said Caesar Larson, who was vacationing with partner Ashley Winkelman and their friends Luke and Karen Fox, who caught the fish Feb. 2.
“It was a big deal there, bigger than we realized,” said Karen about the throng of onlookers awaiting them when they came into the marina aboard “Dream Maker” captained by “Cheque” Cervantes.
When other charters near them saw the size of the marlin, they began posting the action on social media and word spread quickly on shore.
“We were going to go out 30 miles, but the captain stopped at 20 miles to see if there were any fish there,” Larson said. “He just got the lines out (and put them into holders) when the fish hit. When it breached, the captain started going nuts.”
The fact they reeled the fish in and got it onto the boat at all was a case of luck.
The rods they were using were a bit undersized for the big fish, but after hitting the first bait, the marlin spun and got wrapped up in the second line, giving Larson and Luke two lines to pull him in.
“The captain said it could take five hours to reel him in, but we brought him in in under two hours,” Larson said.
Before the trip started, the group decided the women would be first to take the two seats in the back of the boat if fish got hooked. But when the marlin took the bait and others on the boat yelled to Karen to get in the chair to pull in the fish, she saw the heavy bend in the rod and told her husband and Larson they’d better muscle in what appeared to be a big fish.
The fish was pulled close a few times only to take the lines out again.
When they got the giant next to the boat, they faced another challenge. Their 34-foot charter was not designed for marlin fishing, where boats have gates that fold open so big fish can be winched onto the deck.
While marlin is not in season right now, the big fish was too exhausted to be released and survive.
“We had like three ropes tied around it and we all grabbed on and pulled,” Karen said. It took all the effort of the four anglers and three crew members to hulk the marlin into the charter.
Larson said they also used the motions of the waves to help, pulling when that side of the boat tipped closer to the ocean surface.
As the boat headed back, the group got another treat. “A sea lion jumped on the back of our boat and we fed him some bait fish. So that was neat,” Larson said.
“When we got back to the marina, there were a lot of people waiting,” Larson said.
There was not a big enough scale available to weigh the fish, but based on its 169-inch length and 69-inch girth, it weighed an estimated 1,023 pounds.
When the group started talking to the excited local group, they were told the fish was one of the top catches in the steeped history of Cabo San Lucas sportfishing. And it would have taken first place had they entered the big marlin fishing contest held each fall. The tournament’s top prize is worth millions of dollars. The group’s catch was written about in the newspaper USA Today.
Each of the group took a box of meat back home to Amboy, but the bulk of it was donated to a local Catholic school in Cabos that boards kids with no homes.
Beyond the memories and photos, Larson plans to have a replica mount of the marlin made.
