MANKATO — Mankato and North Mankato hope to become part of the AARP Age-Friendly Network, a designation that aims to create more inclusive communities for older adults.
“Becoming part of the AARP Age-Friendly Network means we can look through another lens when we look at community projects, communications and inclusion. Especially a lens looking at older adults, but it really benefits everyone,” said Melinda Wedzina, CEO of VINE, which led a kickoff event for local leaders Wednesday.
VINE received a $27,430 grant from the Age-Friendly MN Council, part of the Department of Human Services, as well as additional funding from the Mankato Area Foundation.
“The grant allows us to hire a consultant now through the end of March in an effort to understand community needs and apply for membership in the AARP Age-Friendly network,” Wedzina said.
Joining and applying the age-friendly framework requires the cities to adopt several policies and programs laid out by AARP and the state.
Kim Snyder, founder of Excelsior Bay consulting group, will lead the local group through the process.
She has worked with charitable groups and local governments, including in Mankato, for 17 years and for the last couple of years has been consultant in residence for the Mankato Area Foundation. The role has helped her understand many of the strengths and weaknesses in the Greater Mankato area.
“I had the chance to work with 40 to 45 nonprofits in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties and look at the opportunities and challenges.”
The local group will look at factors such as transportation, outdoor spaces, civic engagement and employment, communications, social inclusion, health care and housing. They will survey residents and groups in the communities, as well as use past studies, to develop an action plan to become part of the age-friendly network.
They hope to have a final plan by the end of March and apply for membership in the network.
Those involved in the local effort include the cities of Mankato and North Mankato, Greater Mankato Growth, Region Nine, the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Clinic, Open Door Health Center, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties Public Health, Mankato Community Education, Mankato Area Foundation, Chesley Center on Aging and local elected officials.
The Age-Friendly Network was started in 2012 to assist local and state governments in addressing the shift in demographics, where the population of older adults is projected to surpass that of youth by 2034 for the first time in U.S. history.
The AARP network aims to improve livability for all ages, especially older adults. In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz enacted an executive order dedicated to moving the state toward age-friendly aspirations.
