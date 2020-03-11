MANKATO — Preparedness and "what-ifs" are the procedures of the day as area organizations and businesses watch the spread of coronavirus in Minnesota and around the world.
"It seems like it's not a question of if it gets here, but when," said John Kind, executive director of the Mankato YMCA.
For now, his staff is doing what they can to increase safety.
"We're getting a big shipment of sanitizer in, probably double what we usually have. We're having people spend additional time wiping things down and putting out more hand sanitizer."
He said an email went to all staff on tips for keeping themselves and guests healthy.
"I have to address, at some point, if there's a time we have to close our doors."
Kind said whether they close will depend a lot on what the Mankato Area Public Schools do in the future. "If they would close the schools, we'd probably follow that. But I'm not sure at this point."
Eric Jones, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, said the city is monitoring the rapidly changing situation. "Everyone's on high alert about it."
So far COVID-19 hasn't led to many cancellations of upcoming meetings, events or conventions.
Bethany Lutheran College did cancel its Speechless Film Festival that was scheduled to be held in part of the civic center March 27-28. The films will still be available online.
The move to an online festival is motivated by the festival’s national draw. “Changing our venue now allows us to plan for a smooth online experience that will expand our reach beyond the local region” film festival director Kurt Paulsen said in a statement.
Jones said that as of Wednesday they were planning to go ahead as usual with the WCHA semi-final hockey game at the civic center between the MSU Mavericks and Michigan Tech. There will be games Friday night and Saturday night and a third on Sunday if the teams split the first two games.
Around the country more school and professional sports teams are either canceling events or playing games with no fans in attendance.
Jones said that, like everyone, they have stepped up their sanitizing efforts in the civic center.
John Considine of Greater Mankato Growth said that so far he hasn't heard much from businesses about disruptions in the supply chain or in sales.
