Area history organizations are among 33 recipients of The Minnesota Historical Society's recent Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants of $10,000 or less.
The area recipients are:
• Brown County Historical Society, New Ulm — $7,742 to improve its collections care and management through proper storage.
• Le Sueur Theatre Historic Preservation Corporation, Le Sueur — $10,000 to hire a qualified historian to complete an evaluation of Le Sueur Theatre to determine its eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
• Minnesota State University's EARTH Systems Lab — $9,846 to hire a qualified archaeologist to catalog and review specific collections to learn more about the Blue Earth Oneota in Minnesota.
• MSU's EARTH Systems Lab — $9,987 to hire a qualified archaeologist to collect aerial thermographic imagery from three Silvernale phase sites in the Red Wing area and analyze the data for a comprehensive report.
This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council June 23. A total of $281,675 was awarded to organizations in 23 counties.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history.
The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $33.085 million for the 2022-2023 biennium, including funding for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Legacy grants.
