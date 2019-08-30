MANKATO — Local governments and agencies have submitted more than $66 million in infrastructure requests to the Minnesota Legislature this summer, but an increasing backlog of critical public works projects is decreasing the chances any of them will be funded next year.
Minnesota has more than $5.3 billion in infrastructure requests as of July, according to Minnesota Management and Budget. Of those, $1.4 billion in requests come from local governments.
Those requests come before a divided Legislature that has struggled in recent years to agree on an infrastructure bill, also called a bonding bill because it uses borrowed money to pay for the projects.
"It's going to be an uphill battle," Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said. "I think that we're going to probably have to pretty much confine ourselves to emergency things that have to be done."
Considine is part of the House Capital Investment Committee, which puts together bonding bill proposals. While the committee routinely reviews $4 billion to $6 billion in requests each year, Considine said he expects even more requests than normal as aging infrastructure around the state needs attention.
Some of that aging infrastructure is here in south-central Minnesota. Vernon Center is requesting $6 million to replace aging sewer and water systems, while Minnesota State University is requesting $4.5 million to begin planning and design to demolish and replace Armstrong Hall, which will end up totaling $97 million when it's complete.
Other local requests include $18.2 million to renovate space within the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. Martin County is asking for $20 million to build a new justice center to house its jail, law enforcement and courts system. North Mankato seeks $10.5 million for a new recreational fieldhouse.
And Mankato is continuing its request for $7 million to tackle water quality issues along the Minnesota River through new wetlands and erosion work along local waterways.
Vernon Center's request will likely resonate with lawmakers — Considine said water infrastructure and road and bridge repairs would likely get more attention than other projects — but local officials say their projects deserve just as much merit.
Mankato officials have framed their request for water quality funding as a unique opportunity to cut costs while improving the Minnesota River, which Considine said garnered bipartisan support last year.
MSU officials say replacing Armstrong Hall will cut future maintenance costs and allow the university to better serve its students. But MSU President Richard Davenport acknowledged in a convocation speech two weeks ago the university will have difficulties in lobbying for the project when lawmakers have traditionally approved about $150 million per year for the Minnesota State system's public works needs.
North Mankato could arguably face the most resistance to its request for a new recreation facility. Conservative lawmakers have argued in the past rec centers and community civic centers should be financed locally rather than through the state.
City Administrator John Harrenstein and other North Mankato officials argue the new fieldhouse at Caswell Park represents an economic development opportunity and a way to improve the site as a regional destination.
"Caswell is already a state asset that is funded 100 percent locally," Harrenstein said, noting the park has hosted the state high school softball tournament for more than 25 years as well as numerous national and international tournaments.
"This is really a destination for tourism in Minnesota," he said.
Lawmakers traditionally pass bonding bills in even-numbered years, but partisan fights have made it more difficult to pass a bonding bill in recent years.
Last-minute arguments caused lawmakers to scuttle a bonding bill in 2016, though they passed $1 billion bonding bills in 2017 and 2018.
Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka agreed to a $500 million bonding proposal during end-of-session negotiations earlier this year. While lawmakers managed to pass $60 million in housing infrastructure, Senate Republicans killed a $440 million infrastructure proposal from House Democrats.
A Free Press analysis earlier this year showed Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to address most anticipated infrastructure needs, excluding housing and local government requests.
