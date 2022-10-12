An investigation starting in Blue Earth County reportedly led to the seizure of 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday in Shakopee, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Agents found about a quarter pound of meth in Blue Earth County during a search weeks ago, which led them to the Shakopee residence, the release said. They reportedly found a lab converting liquid meth into crystal in a shed, along with meth buried in coolers nearby.
The task force says three unnamed male suspects were arrested and are in Scott County Jail.
