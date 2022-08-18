MANKATO — Minnesota's job growth in July was up 2.7% year over year, while the Mankato area soared with a 6.3% gain, far higher than anywhere else in the state.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined added 3,360 in July compared to a year earlier.
The two counties added 723 manufacturing jobs, for a total of 10,902 jobs. That's up 7.1% year over year.
Service jobs were up 6.1% and the government sector added 18.1%.
The average salary in July locally was $32.40, up $4.67 compared to a year ago.
Rochester's job numbers were up 2.6%, while St. Cloud was up 2.9%. The Twin Cities added 3.2% to its job numbers while Duluth was up 3.4%%.
The unemployment rate in Minnesota held steady at 1.8% in July – tying the record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. This was also the all-time lowest state rate on record in the United States as of June.
On a seasonally adjusted basis Minnesota gained 19,100 jobs in July, up 0.7% from June, following the addition of 1,000 jobs (revised upward) in June 2022. The private sector gained 14,600 jobs in July, up 0.6% from June.
Since January 2022, Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted employment has grown 2.3% while the U.S. has grown 1.9% since January 2022.
The U.S. gained 528,000 jobs in July, up 0.3% from June, with the private sector up 471,000 jobs, or 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The U.S. has now regained all the jobs lost during the pandemic recession.
The size of Minnesota’s labor force declined for the first time this year, dropping by nearly 4,000 people as a result of small declines in both the number employed and the number unemployed. The result was a one-tenth of a point decrease in the labor force participation rate, to 68.4%.
In 2022, Minnesota’s labor force growth has been strong but slowing. Based on a three-month moving average, Minnesota’s labor force grew 0.3% in March-May, 0.2% in April-June and 0.1% in May-July. The U.S. labor force grew 0.1%, -0.1% and 0% over the same periods.
Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a point to 3.5% and the size of the labor force shrank by 63,000 workers, with the labor force participation rate down one-tenth of a point to 62.1%. This was due to fewer employed as well as unemployed people nationally.
“Our record-low unemployment rate remained steady in July as Minnesotans continued to find opportunity in the economy,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “Despite a very tight labor market, employers are hiring at a fast rate, and continue to offer ample opportunities for Minnesotans seeking good-paying jobs. For employers facing hiring challenges, we’re continuing DEED’s Summer of Jobs campaign to highlight job market opportunities, and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.”
