MANKATO — Jobs grew by 2% locally in September compared to September 2020.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties added 1,087 jobs year over year.
Manufacturing jobs fell 0.6% locally year over year, while service sector jobs grew by 2.6%. Government jobs were down 0.6%.
The average hours worked each week locally grew to 29.9 hours, up from 25.7 hours in September of last year.
Average hourly wages locally jumped to $29.27 in September, compared to $24.74 per hour last September.
The Mankato region's job growth was on the low end in September compared to other metropolitan areas. Rochester was up 3.9% year over year, Duluth up 3.6%, Minneapolis-St. Paul up 3.3% and St. Cloud up 1.8%.
Statewide, jobs grew by 3.9% compared to last September.
Minnesota gained 17,100 jobs, up 0.6% in September compared to August on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Minnesota’s private sector gained 17,700 jobs, up 0.7% in September. The U.S. gained 194,000 jobs, up 0.1% in September, with the private sector adding 317,000 jobs, up 0.3%.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.7% in September due to people moving out of unemployment and into employment. The U.S. unemployment rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8% in September. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point to 67.9%. The U.S. labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 61.6% in September.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 289,700 jobs, or 70% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector has regained 72% of the jobs lost.
“Job growth is up, and so are wages — that’s a good thing,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “Still, our labor market is incredibly tight, and our agency is committed to continuing to invest in innovative partnerships and solutions to help businesses find workers.”
Average wages in Minnesota and nationally have gone up significantly over the past year as a result of the tight labor market. Average hourly earnings for all private sector workers rose 25 cents to $32.97 in September over the month. Over the year, average hourly earnings rose $1.17, up 3.7% and since September 2019 they are up 7.4%.
Nationally private sector wages rose 4.7% over the year and 8.9% over two years. Looking back further, the average annual percent change between September 2007 and September 2021 in Minnesota was 2.9% for all private sector worker compared to 3.7% over the year in 2021. So average wages recently have risen faster than is typical.
At 34.2 hours per week, September’s average work week in Minnesota was one hour shorter than in August but up 0.6% from one year ago. Since Sept 2019 hours are up 0.3% in Minnesota. Nationally, hours are up 0.3% over the year but down 0.3% since September 2019.
Many Minnesotans continue to be out of work, but the employment impact of the pandemic on workers has been difficult to measure. The pandemic caused some people to drop out of the workforce, lowering labor force participation, which resulted in an unemployment rate below what would be expected given job losses.
Over the month in Minnesota, seven supersectors gained jobs in September and four lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gains were in leisure & hospitality, up 9,800 jobs, trade, transportation & utilities, up 2,600 jobs, professional & business services up 2,400 jobs, construction up 2,300 jobs, educational & health services, up 1,900 jobs, information up 100 jobs, and mining & logging up 100 jobs.
Losses were in financial activities, down 900 jobs, government, down 600 jobs, manufacturing, down 400 jobs and other services down 200 jobs.
