MANKATO — Blue Earth and Nicollet counties lost 3,963 jobs in December compared to a year earlier, a 6.6% decline.
Leisure and hospitality jobs fell the most across the state due to the shutdown of in-service business at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
The local manufacturing sector saw less job loss, down 2.4% compared to December 2019. Local service jobs fell 7.6%. Government sector jobs were down 4.4%.
The total number of jobs in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area was 55,684.
The average hourly wage locally fell in December to $24.31 compared to $25.77 per hour a year earlier. The average number of hours worked per week stayed the same as a year earlier at 27.2 hours.
The numbers were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development .
In other Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Duluth-Superior was down 8.3%, Minneapolis-St. Paul down 7.9%, Rochester down 6.3% and St. Cloud down 4.2%.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in December, down slightly from a revised 4.5% in November. The reduction, however, was due to people leaving the labor force, at least temporarily, and happened as Minnesota lost 49,800 jobs in December compared to November.
Over the year in December, Minnesota shed 238,056 payroll jobs, down 8%, with private sector jobs down 7.9% in December. U.S. over-the-year job loss stood at 6% with the private sector down 6.1% in December.
December employment numbers reflect impact of the late fall spike in COVID-19 cases. Sectors dependent on groups of people gathering together, including restaurants and bars, entertainment venues and fitness centers, showed job losses. The leisure and hospitality sector led job losses in December.
“Today’s employment data confirms what we’ve expected — the spike in cases in late fall had an impact on the economy,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
Minnesota lost jobs for the second month in a row, losing 49,800 payroll jobs, down 1.8%, in December on a seasonally adjusted basis following a loss of 15,500 jobs (revised) in November. Job losses in November and December erase job gains made from August through October.
Minnesota’s labor participation rate fell 0.4 to 67.5% in December.
All supersectors continued to show over-the-year job loss in Minnesota and nationally. In Minnesota, over-the-year job losses were still greatest in leisure and hospitality, down 43.7% and information, down 15.9%. Other supersectors with a high share of job losses were other services, down 13.5%, logging and mining, down 11.4% and government, down 8.4%.
Manufacturing fell 3.3% in Minnesota compared to 4.2% nationwide over the year in December. The strength here was in nondurable goods, particularly food manufacturing where Minnesota employment grew 3.2% over the year.
