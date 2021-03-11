MANKATO — Job numbers were down 7% locally in January.
The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area lost 4,074 jobs year over year.
But the local area gained 343 jobs in January compared to December, as the state starts to claw back some jobs lost during the pandemic.
Manufacturing saw the greatest annual decline at 10.5%. The service sector was down 6.2% and government jobs were down 3.95%.
Average hourly wages locally were at $24.22 per hour, down from $26.01 in January 2020.
Minneapolis-St. Paul employment fell 8.8%, Duluth was down 7.2%, Rochester down 6% and St. Cloud was down 6.5% year over year.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in January, down from a revised 4.7% in December, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Once again, the decline was due to people leaving the labor force from both employment and unemployment. The number of unemployed fell 7,652 and the number of employed fell 14,851 for a total decline of 22,503 in Minnesota’s labor force on a seasonally adjusted basis. The national unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in January from 6.7% in December.
The deepest impacts of the pandemic are felt by Minnesotans who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Based on 12-month moving averages, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans was 9.5% in January, up from 9% in December and up from 4.9% one year ago. The Latinx unemployment rate was 7.3% in January, the same as December and up from 4.9% one year ago. White Minnesotans were at 5.8% in January, 5.6% in December and 3% a year ago.
In January, Minnesota gained 51,800 jobs compared to December, which is up 1.9%, on a seasonally adjusted basis, replacing all but 1,000 of the jobs lost in December. January estimates are from the same week that bars and restaurants were able to again seat customers indoors, starting Jan. 11. The private sector gained 48,900 jobs in January, up 2.1%, more than making up for the 47,100 lost in December. Government gained 2,900 jobs, up 0.7%.
“The recovery of over 51,000 jobs in January is a promising sign for Minnesota,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “We have a lot of work ahead to grow our economy, and as this report shows, we must focus on those hit hardest by the pandemic — people of color, people with disabilities, lower wage workers, and small businesses.”
Of the 416,300 jobs lost from February through April 2020, the state has gained back 191,400 jobs. Minnesotans can connect with DEED to learn about how we can help them find career and training opportunities at www.CareerForceMN.com/GoodJobsNow.
The labor force participation rate fell from 68.4% in December (revised) to 67.9% in January. Nationally, the labor force participation rate dropped one tenth of one percentage point to 61.4%.
Monthly job gains in January were widespread with eight supersectors gaining jobs, two supersectors losing jobs and mining and logging holding steady.
