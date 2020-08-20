MANKATO — The Mankato area's job numbers are improving but still off last year's mark. Overall, however, the Mankato area performed far better than the rest of the state in clawing back jobs during the pandemic.
In July the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, saw job numbers down 1.4% compared to July 2019.
(In June, local job numbers were down 5.2% from a year earlier.)
There were 55,573 jobs in the region in July, down 781 from a year earlier.
Manufacturing jobs locally were down 2.3% year over year, while service sector jobs were down 1.2%. Government jobs were up 14.2% locally compared to a year earlier.
The average hours per week worked was down, with an average of 25.5 hours per week this year compared to 29.5 hours a year earlier.
The Mankato area performed considerably better than other metro areas in the state.
Minneapolis-St. Paul jobs were down 8.7% year over year, Duluth was down 9.3%, Rochester down 8% and St. Cloud was down 3.1%.
Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July down from 8.6% in June, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Over the year in July, Minnesota shed 256,062 payroll jobs, down 8.5%. The private sector shed 220,409 of those jobs, also down 8.5%. All sectors continued to show over-the-year job losses.
"We're moving in the right direction, but job growth is slowing, a sign that this recovery will likely take some time," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "It's important for Minnesotans to know that many employers are hiring now, and that resources are available to help people prepare for in-demand jobs through CareerForce."
Some groups of Minnesotans have been more affected by unemployment than others during the pandemic. Based on six-month moving averages (February to July 2020 data), the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans is 15.3% in July, up 9 percentage points from 6.3% one year ago, in July 2019. For Hispanic Minnesotans, unemployment was 8.6% in July, up from 4.3% in July 2019. White Minnesotans have an unemployment rate of 6.3% in July, up from 3.1% one year ago.
Seasonally adjusted job gains in July were led by leisure and hospitality, up 17,200 (9.8%), with accommodation and food service gaining 12,300 of the jobs (up 8.1%) and arts, entertainment and recreation gaining 4,900 jobs (up 20.4%), followed by government with a gain of 6,200 (up 1.6%) mostly in local government and education and health service, with a gain of 4,400 (up 0.9%), with health care and social assistance gaining 3,700 of those jobs (up 0.8%).
Four supersectors lost jobs in July: professional and business services lost 900 jobs, down 0.2%, information also lost 900 jobs, down 2.2%, construction lost 400 jobs, down 0.3% and mining and logging lost 100 jobs, down 1.9%.
Two supersectors showed strength in Minnesota compared to the nation in July. trade, transportation and utilities was down 3% in Minnesota compared to 5.7% nationwide over the year. Once again, strength in this supersector was in retail trade with Minnesota down 0.6% compared to 5.5% nationwide, over the year. Professional and business services was down 4.7% in Minnesota compared to 6.7% nationwide, over the year. Minnesota's strength in this supersector was in administrative and support and waste services, down 3.1% in Minnesota compared to 11.2% nationwide.
Of special note is employment services (temp help), which was down 10% in Minnesota compared to 17.2% nationwide, over the year.
In Minnesota, the number of people unemployed dropped by 31,146 to 236,832 in July, while the number employed rose 9,579 to 2,855,710. The employment to population ration increased slightly over the month to 64% in July, compared to 55.1% nationally.
Employment fell in July over the year in all Minnesota Metropolitan Statistical Areas.
