MANKATO — Local job numbers fell 4.4% in November compared to a year earlier.
There were 57,991 jobs in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined. That's down 2,682 jobs year over year.
Manufacturing jobs were down 2.5% while service sector jobs fell 4.9%. Government jobs grew by 0.6%.
The average hourly wage locally fell to $25.32 compared to $26.08 last November.
Duluth's jobs were down 8.8%, Minneapolis-St. Paul was down 6.4%, Rochester was down 5.2% and St. Cloud's numbers were off 3.9%.
State officials warned that the actual job losses were probably higher in November as they gathered the data prior to Nov. 21, when in-person service at restaurants and bars was temporarily paused and fitness and entertainment centers were temporarily closed to slow the spread of the virus.
The state's unemployment rate fell to 4.4% from 4.6% in October, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. This month the unemployment rate decline in Minnesota was due to people moving into employment. Lower unemployment rates in recent months were due to people leaving the workforce and no longer looking for jobs.
Minnesota's monthly job numbers posted a loss in November on a seasonally adjusted basis for the first time since April as virus cases surged, businesses anticipated restrictions, and winter weather hit earlier than usual. Nonfarm employment fell by 12,600 jobs or 0.5%, erasing all but 2,600 of the 15,200 jobs gained in October. The private sector lost 10,300 jobs, down 0.4% and government lost 2,300 jobs, down 0.6%.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but many Minnesota workers and businesses still have several tough months ahead while vaccinations are distributed and the pandemic is brought under control,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
“Bipartisan support for relief targeted to suffering Minnesota small businesses and unemployed workers means help is on the way. This assistance serves as a bridge to hold people over until the arrival of additional federal funding, which remains essential for economic recovery over the coming months,” he said.
The number of unemployed Minnesotans fell 3,557 and the number of employed state residents rose 23,769 in November, while the labor force expanded by 20,212. The labor force participation rate increased a half a percentage point to 67.9% in November.
The national unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in November from 6.9% in October, and the national labor force participation rate edged down to 61.5% from 61.7% in October, with the loss of 400,000 workers.
Communities of color continue to be more deeply affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19, but there are signs of improvement. Based on rolling averages over the last six months, from June to November 2020, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans fell to 11.1%, down more than 4 percentage points from 15.4% in October, but still up 6 percentage points from November 2019. For Latinx Minnesotans, unemployment is at 7.7%, down more than 2 percentage points from 9.6% in October, but up more than 3 percentage points from a year ago.
White Minnesotans have a six-month-rolling-average unemployment rate of 5.6%, down from 6.3% last month, but up nearly 3 percentage points from last year at this time.
Six super sectors lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, four gained jobs and mining and logging held steady.
Losses were greatest in leisure and hospitality, down 10,400 jobs or 5%, followed by information, down 600 or 1.5%, construction, down 1,500 jobs or 1.2%, manufacturing, down 1,900 jobs or 0.6% and trade, transportation and utilities, down 1,200 or 0.2% in November.
Financial activities led the super sectors in job gains, adding 2,100 jobs in November followed by professional and business services, up 1,900 jobs or 0.2%, education and health services, up 1,200 jobs or 0.2% and other services, up 100 jobs or 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Mining and logging held steady.
All super sectors continued to show over-the-year job loss in Minnesota and nationally. Over-the-year job losses were still greatest in leisure and hospitality, down 28.4% or 76,008 jobs, information, down 15.1% or 6,990 jobs, logging and mining, down 14% or 920 jobs, other services, down 9.4% or 10,786 jobs and government, down 7.3% or 32,048 jobs over the year. U.S. over-the-year job loss stood at 6% with the private sector down 6.1% in November, very little changed from October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.