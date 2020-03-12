MANKATO — Mankato area job numbers soared 2.1% in January compared to a year earlier, with manufacturing jobs jumping 3.7%.
Minnesota's job numbers increase was just 0.1% year-over-year.
Service sector job numbers rose 1.7% locally and government jobs were flat.
There were 1,204 jobs added for a total of 59,084 in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Locally, average wages fell from $26.46 an hour a year earlier to $26.03 per hour this January.
St. Cloud's job numbers were up 0.5% and Minneapolis-St. Paul was up 0.1%. Duluth-Superior was down 0.7%, and Rochester was down 0.7%.
Minnesota added 8,500 private sector jobs during January and unemployment dropped a tenth of a point to 3.2% during the first month of 2020, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in January, up a tenth of a point from December.
“Minnesota experienced the strongest private sector job growth in January that it’s seen in 20 months, tightening an already lean labor market,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
“DEED’s working hard to ensure that job seekers are prepared for in-demand jobs, and Minnesota employers have the tools they need to train their workers to adapt to the changing workplace.”
Since January 2019, Minnesota added 1,844 jobs for an over-the-year growth gain of 0.1%, compared to 1.2% nationally. Minnesota’s tight labor market is believed to be a key factor in the state’s slow job growth.
Five of the 11 industry super sectors gained jobs during January, four lost jobs and two held steady. Gainers were led by professional and business services, which added 7,400 jobs during the month, followed by manufacturing, up 2,500 jobs. The largest loss in January was leisure and hospitality, down 1,500 jobs.
DEED also released revised job figures for last year, based on updated data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average annual rate of job growth for 2019 was revised from 0.3 to 0.5 for both total non-farm and total private sector jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.