MANKATO — Local job numbers grew by 1.5% year over year in February but trailed job gains in all other metro areas in the state.
The manufacturing sector locally added a solid 5.5% to its job numbers, while service jobs were up 0.7% and government added 1.2%.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined added 855 jobs year over year, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The pressures from inflation and a shortage of workers are evident as wages continue to be driven up. In February locally average hourly wages were $31.47, up $6.61 compared to a year earlier.
Other metro areas all saw job gains: The Twin Cities was up 2.4%, Duluth was up 3.5%, Rochester was up 3.4%, and St. Cloud was up 2.7%.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of percentage point to 2.7% in February. That’s the lowest unemployment rate in the state since 1999.
The decline in Minnesota’s unemployment rate was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment, as the state’s labor force participation rate rose from 67.6% to 67.9% in February.
The national unemployment rate decreased to 3.8% from 4% in January and the U.S. labor force participation rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point to 62.3%.
“We’re glad to see another significant jump in labor force participation during this tight labor market,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “We believe that the efforts of DEED and our workforce partners across Minnesota are bringing more people off the sidelines and into good jobs now. We remain laser-focused on helping businesses connect with workers, particularly in communities that are often overlooked.”
Minnesota gained 5,200 jobs, up 0.2% in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 4,800 jobs (revised down from 10,200) in January 2022. The private sector gained 5,100 jobs, up 0.2%.
This is the fifth straight month of job gains in Minnesota. The U.S. gained 678,000 jobs, up 0.5% from January to February 2022, with the private sector adding 654,000 jobs, also up 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Job growth has been uneven coming out of the pandemic recession. Translating seasonally adjusted job change into a three-month moving average series, Minnesota added 5,700, up 0.2% October to December 2021; 5,600, up 0.2% November 2021 to January 2022; and 4,200, up 0.1% December 2021 to February 2022. Nationally, all three periods have shown a 0.4% increase.
Over the month in Minnesota, five super sectors gained jobs, four lost jobs and two saw no change on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gains were in manufacturing (up 900 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (up 3,100, driven by retail trade); information (up 100); education and health services (up 3,800, driven by health care and social assistance); and government (up 100).
Losses were in construction (down 200 jobs); financial activities (down 1,500, driven by finance and insurance); professional and business services (down 300); and other services (down 800).
