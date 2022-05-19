MANKATO — Local job numbers grew by 2.3% in April compared to a year earlier.
The important manufacturing sector grew a solid 7.3% locally, adding 714 jobs year over year, for a total of 10,511 manufacturing jobs in April.
The figures are for all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined and were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Local service sector jobs grew by 1.2% and government job numbers grew by 1.7%.
Average hourly wages grew to $32.28 per hour, up $4.79 over last April. In Minnesota and the nation, wages have not kept up with inflation.
All metro areas in the state grew jobs year over year: Minneapolis-St. Paul was up 2.9%, Duluth up 2.4%, Rochester up 2.3%, St. Cloud up 2.2%
The Minnesota unemployment rate ticked down three-tenths of a point to 2.2% in April, its lowest level ever recorded since such information started being reported back in 1976.
The decline in the unemployment rate over the month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The labor force participation rate rose from 68.1% to 68.3%. Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked down 0.2% to 62.2%.
Gov. Tim Walz praised the new unemployment numbers.
“Minnesota workers made history today. A lot has changed in our state since 1976, but the work ethic of Minnesotans and our resilience through the most challenging of times has not,” Walz said in a statement. “Thanks to our workers and our smart job-creating policies, Minnesota’s economy is growing like never before."
Minnesota gained 11,900 jobs, up 0.4% from March to April on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 13,200 jobs the previous month. The private sector gained 10,600 jobs, up 0.4%. This continues a gaining streak for the seventh month. The U.S. gained 428,000 jobs, up 0.3% from March to April, with the private sector adding 406,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
"Our economy remains strong, job growth continues, and more people continue to return to work," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
Over the month, several Minnesota supersectors gained or lost a significant number of jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis:
Gains were in manufacturing (up 1,800), financial activities (up 4,700), professional and business services (up 3,900), leisure and hospitality (up 2,700), and government (up 1,300).
Losses were in mining and logging (down 200 jobs), construction (down 1,000 jobs), and trade, transportation and utilities (down 1,700 jobs).
Over the year, Minnesota gained 61,139 payroll jobs, up 2.2%. The private sector gained 61,008 jobs, up 2.5% over the year. U.S. employment grew 4.6% over the year with the private sector up 5%.
While Minnesota's over the year growth is slower compared to the U.S., three supersectors in Minnesota show strength over the year compared to the U.S.: leisure and hospitality, other services and manufacturing.
Manufacturing posted 15,862 additional jobs (5.2%) over the year in Minnesota. All manufacturing sectors were up. Non-durable goods employment was up 6.4% (6,993 jobs) while their counterparts in durable goods were up 4.5% (8,869 jobs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.