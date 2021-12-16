MANKATO — Local job numbers were up 2.8% year over year in November, with manufacturing showing strong gains of 4%.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined to add 1,554 jobs compared to last November, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Locally, service jobs were up 2.8% while government added 1.4%.
Other metropolitan areas in the state also saw gains: Minneapolis-St. Paul up 3.7%, Rochester up 3.7%, St. Cloud up 2.8% and Duluth up 2.5%. Minnesota saw a 4.1% job gain year over year.
Average hourly wages in the local area spiked by $4.80 year over year, to $30.15 per hour in November. That continues year over year wage increases that began in May of this year.
The average hours worked per week locally also rose from 26.6 hours to 30 hours this November.
The state unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%, due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The labor force participation rate declined slightly, to 67.7% from 67.8% in October, as 2,575 Minnesotans left the labor force.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2%, and the size of the labor force increased by 594,000, pushing the labor force participation rate up two-tenths to 61.8% in November.
"Continued job growth this fall has put Minnesota on a steadier path for growth" DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
"Combined with significant wage increases, the job market in Minnesota is hot. We're reaching out every day to assist thousands of Minnesotans in finding meaningful careers that will help advance our economy at this critical point in our pandemic recovery."
Average hourly earnings for all private sector workers in Minnesota rose 42 cents to $33.79 in November over the month. Over the year average hourly earnings rose $1.73, up 5.4% and since November 2019 they are up 9.5%.
Nationally private sector wages rose 4.1% over the year and 9.6% over two years. However, the Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% over the year in November and 8.1% over 2 years.
In Minnesota, seven super-sectors gained jobs and four lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in November. Gains were in Leisure & Hospitality, up 2,900 jobs, Professional & Business Services up 2,100 jobs, Educational & Health Service up 1,600, Construction and Manufacturing each up 1,500 jobs, Other Services up 1,200 jobs and Trade, Transportation & Utilities up 600 jobs.
Construction employment is near an all-time high for this time of year. Losses were in Government, down 1,600 jobs, Information, down 700 jobs, Financial Activities, down 400 jobs and Mining & Logging down 100 jobs.
Over the year, Minnesota gained 114,609 payroll jobs, up 4.1%. The private sector gained 115,950 jobs, up 4.9% over the year. Eight super-sectors gained jobs and three lost jobs. Information and Financial Activities continued to show over the year losses, down 1,265 (-3.1%) and 3,353 (-1.7%) respectively. Government also showed over the year losses, down 1,341 or 0.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.