MANKATO — Employers in the local region added 1,786 jobs in February compared to a year earlier, up 3.2%.
Manufacturing remained strong, posting a 4.1% gain in job numbers in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined.
Local service jobs increased 3% and government by 2.7% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Average wages locally jumped $3.09 year over year to $33.91 per hour. But the average wage locally fell by $1.03 per hour compared to January.
Other metro areas in the state also posted year over year job gains: Minneapolis up 1.9%, Duluth up 1.8%, Rochester up 3.2% and St. Cloud up 2.6%.
Statewide, job numbers grew by 2.3% in February year over year.
Minnesota has completely recovered the private sector jobs it lost during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota gained 10,100 jobs from January to February (seasonally adjusted basis), up 0.3%. The private sector gained 9,400 jobs, up 0.4%. In comparison, U.S. employment increased by 311,000 jobs, up 0.2%, with the private sector up 265,000 jobs, or 0.2%, from January to February.
From January to February, Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percent to 3% and the labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of a percent to 68%. Nationally, over the month, the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percent to 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked up one-tenth percent to 62.5%.
“Minnesota’s continued job growth is great news — it’s a sign of the ongoing strength of Minnesota companies and employers,” interim DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a statement. “We’re focused on helping Minnesotans who are unemployed connect with the many good jobs available right now across industries and throughout the state.”
Over the month in Minnesota, a number of supersectors gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, including notable growth in the following: construction gained 2,200 jobs, 1.7%; other services gained 1,800 jobs, up 1.7%; manufacturing gained 1,500 jobs, 0.5%; professional and business services gained 1,300 jobs, up 0.3%; education health services gained 1,000 jobs, up 0.2%, driven by a gain of 2,600 jobs (0.5%) in health care and social assistance.
Over the year in Minnesota, all supersectors posted positive annual growth except mining and logging, which lost 104 jobs, down 1.7%.
Leisure and hospitality continued strong recovery from the pandemic, posting the largest growth of all supersectors, gaining 19,737 jobs, up 8.4%. This growth was driven by double-digit percentage increases in arts, entertainment and recreation, and accommodation.
