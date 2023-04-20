MANKATO — Greater Mankato had among the best job gain numbers in March of all the metro areas in the state.
Local job numbers were up 3.4% compared to last March. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined had 48,117 jobs in March, a gain of 2,025.
The local manufacturing sector job numbers were up 4.2%, while service jobs were up 4.3% and government jobs grew by 3.8%.
The average hourly pay was $35.07, up $4 compared to a year earlier. The average is for all jobs in the region.
The average number of hours worked per week locally was at 29.5 hours, up one hour from a year earlier.
Other metropolitan statistical areas in the state had an over the year gain in jobs: Rochester up 3.4%, St. Cloud up 3.2%, Minneapolis-St. Paul up 1.8%, Duluth-Superior up 1.6%
Over the year in Minnesota, Minnesota gained 64,139 payroll jobs, up 2.2%, over the year, according to new data released Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The private sector gained 55,386 jobs, up 2.3% over the year. All super sectors posted positive annual growth except mining and logging, which lost 102 jobs, or -1.6%. Following are noteworthy changes over the year: Leisure and hospitality gained 19,392 jobs, up 8.2%; information gained 1,458 jobs, or 3.3%; education and health services gained 14,639 jobs, up 2.7%; construction gained 1,621 jobs, or 1.4%.
Minnesota's unemployment rate inched down two-tenths of a percent to 2.8% in March 2023 from February, and the labor force participation rate stayed the same over the month at 68%.
Minnesota lost 5,700 jobs, down 0.2%, from February to March on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector lost 6,100 jobs, down 0.2%. Government jobs grew by 400 in Minnesota over the month, offsetting some of the losses in the private sector. The U.S. total nonfarm employment increased by 236,000 jobs, up 0.2% from February to March. The U.S. private sector gained 189,000 jobs, up 0.1%.
"A decline in the unemployment rate is good news for Minnesota," Kevin McKinnon, DEED interim commissioner, said in a statement. "While a decline in the number of jobs and no change in the labor force participation rate may seem like a bit of a disconnect, the data trends will even out over time."
U.S. employment grew 2.7% over the year, with the private sector up 2.8%. All super sectors showed gains over the year at a stronger rate than Minnesota except three: trade, transportation and utilities; information; and leisure and hospitality.
