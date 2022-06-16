MANKATO — Local job numbers grew by 3% in May year over year.
Manufacturing job numbers soared 9% locally as area manufacturers added nearly 900 jobs compared to a year earlier.
The numbers, for Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined, were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The two counties added 1,661 jobs for a total of 57,270 jobs in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Average local wages were up $4.19 compared to May 2021, standing at $31.29 per hour.
The service sector added 1.7% to their job numbers year over year and government added 2.6%.
The unemployment rate on the state ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2% in May 2022 — a new record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976
The decline in the unemployment rate over the month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The labor force participation rate rose from 68.3% to 68.4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 62.3%.
Over the year, Minnesota gained 73,017 payroll jobs, up 2.6%, with the private sector gaining 73,525 jobs, up 3%.
Supersectors that posted strong over-the-year growth are manufacturing, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and other services.
Manufacturing posted 16,696 additional jobs (5.4%).
Minnesota gained jobs for eight months in a row. Minnesota gained 6,600 jobs in May compared to April, up 0.2% in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 11,700 jobs (revised down from 11,900) in April. The private sector gained 7,500 jobs, up 0.3%, up from 11,000 in April (revised up from 10,600).
The U.S. gained 390,000 jobs, up 0.3% from April to May, with the private sector adding 333,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“Minnesota’s on course to continue adding jobs — if employers can find workers to fill them. We’re still down more than 75,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “That’s why we’ve launched our Summer of Jobs campaign to highlight the many opportunities in the job market, and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.”
Grove was in Mankato this week to kick off the jobs campaign.
