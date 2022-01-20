MANKATO — Local job numbers grew by 4.5% in December compared to a year earlier. It was the lowest job gain among the five metropolitan areas in the state.
Manufacturing jobs were up 3.7% while service job numbers rose 4.7% year over year in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Government jobs rose 1.6% locally.
The region added 2,429 jobs in December compared to a year earlier, for a total of 56,384 jobs in the two counties.
The average hourly wage locally rose by $4.40 year over year to $30.39 in December.
Other metro areas in the state also posted gains: Minneapolis-St. Paul up 5.3%, Duluth up 4.9%, Rochester up 5.6% and St. Cloud up 4.8%.
The state unemployment rate moved down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.1%, due to people moving from unemployment to employment, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate remains steady at 67.7%. The U.S. unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9% and the national labor force participation rate held steady at 61.9%.
“Today’s jobs report is a reminder that economic progress in these times is not a straight line,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “The good news remains that our economy is bursting with great job opportunities, and DEED will continue our proactive programs to Minnesota job seekers across the state.”
Job growth has been uneven coming out of the pandemic recession. Translating seasonally adjusted job change into a three-month moving average series, Minnesota added 9,100, up 0.3% in August-October; 12,300, up 0.4% in September-November; and 7,200, up 0.2% in October-December.
Nationally, all three periods have shown a 0.3% increase. The U.S. gained 199,000 jobs, up 0.1% in December, with the private sector adding 211,000 jobs, up 0.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.