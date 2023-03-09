MANKATO — Area employers added 4.5% to job numbers year over year in January.
The manufacturing sector continued to show good growth, adding 4.7% to its job numbers.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined had 57,616 jobs in January, up 2,455 compared to a year earlier.
Statewide, employers added 68,807 payroll jobs, up 2.4% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Locally, service sector jobs grew by 4.4% while government added 2.1%.
From December to January, Minnesota gained 14,100 jobs or 0.5%, on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate stayed at 2.9% and the labor force participation rate remained at 68.1%.
Nationally, over the month, the unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.4% and the labor force participation rate ticked up to 62.4% (revised). U.S. total nonfarm employment increased by 517,000 jobs, or 0.3% from December to January.
“Our tight labor market continues to provide great opportunities for job seekers and challenges for many employers,” interim DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a statement.
“Our biggest month-to-month job growth in nearly a year indicates our labor market is still very tight but not so tight as to greatly constrain job growth,” DEED labor market information director Angelina Nguyen said in a statement.
“This is good news for employers and job seekers.”
Over the month in Minnesota, eight supersectors gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis from December to January, including notable growth in the following:
Construction gained 2,200 jobs, up 1.7%
Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 1,300 jobs, up 0.2%
Professional & Business Services gained 6,600 jobs, up 1.7%
Education and Health Services gained 2,000 jobs, up 0.4%
Government gained 2,100 jobs, up 0.5%
U.S. employment grew 3.6% over the year with the private sector up 4.1%. Nationally, all supersectors showed stronger gains over the year than Minnesota sectors except three which were stronger in Minnesota: Trade, Transportation, and Utilities; Leisure & Hospitality; and Government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.