MANKATO — Local job numbers jumped 8.1% in May compared to a year earlier, but manufacturing jobs were down slightly, at 0.5%.
Minnesota saw an 8.8% year over year job gain in May.
The local service sector grew the most at 10%, as bars restaurants and other retail stores rebound from pandemic.
Local government job numbers were up 4.6% year over year.
There were 55,783 jobs in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical area, which includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. That's 4,151 more jobs than May 2020, at the depths of the pandemic. May's local job numbers are still a ways from pre-pandemic figures. In March of last year there were just over 58,000 jobs in the two counties.
The average hourly earnings locally jumped to $28.07 in May, up from $26.13 a year earlier.
The figures were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Other metropolitan areas in the state also saw good job growth, with Duluth up 11.4%, Minneapolis-St. Paul up 8.4%, St. Cloud up 7.4% and Rochester up 6.9%.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down to 4% in May, from 4.1% in April. The unemployment rate decline was due to people moving from unemployment to employment.
The expanding labor force pushed Minnesota’s labor force participation rate up two-tenths of a percentage point to 67.9%, the first increase in three months. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. The U.S. labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth point to 61.6%.
For the fifth straight month, Minnesota gained jobs. The state added 12,300 jobs in May compared to April, up 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Job growth was strongest in industries, such as leisure and hospitality, and parts of the state, like the Twin Cities and Twin Ports, hardest hit by job losses during the pandemic.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 249,700 jobs, or 60% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“Minnesota is moving in the right direction with steady job growth,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
Based on 12-month moving averages, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans fell in May to 6.9% from 8.9% in April and for Latinx Minnesotans, it fell to 6.6% in May, down from 7.7% in April. White Minnesotans were at 5.1% in May, down from 5.6% in April.
From April to May, average hourly earnings for all private sector workers rose 13 cents to $32.56.
Over the month in May, seven supersectors gained jobs, three lost jobs and mining and logging held steady on a seasonally adjusted basis over the month in Minnesota.
Over the year in May, Minnesota gained 229,480 payroll jobs, up 8.8% over May 2020. The private sector gained 211,352 jobs, up 9.5% over the year in May. U.S. employment grew 9% over the year with the private sector up 10.4% in May.
