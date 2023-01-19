MANKATO — Mankato area job numbers were up 2.3% in December, compared to a year earlier.
The state as a whole gained jobs year over year, but for the first time in 14 months, Minnesota saw a monthly decline in jobs numbers.
There were 57,500 jobs in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined, an increase of 1,310 jobs year over year.
Local manufacturing jobs again posted big gains, up 6.3% year over year. There were 10,794 manufacturing jobs in December, up 642 from the previous year.
The local service sector added 1% to its job numbers while local government jobs were down 1.4%.
Wages continue to be pushed higher. The local average wage in December was $32.54 per hour, up $2.60 an hour year over year.
All the metropolitan areas posted year over year job gains: Rochester up 2.8%, St. Cloud up 1.6%, Duluth up 1.1%, and the Twin Cities was up 3.5%. Statewide job numbers were up 3.2% year over year.
The data was released Thursday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The loss of jobs from November to December in Minnesota ended a 14-month streak of job growth that saw Minnesota employment outpace the national average. Overall, Minnesota employment was down 0.2% from November, following an increase of 6,500 jobs that month.
While the private sector gained 900 jobs in December compared to November, it was losses in government jobs (down 6,100) that drove the jobs decrease. Those losses were entirely in local government.
The U.S. gained 223,000 jobs in December, up 0.1% from the previous month, with the private sector adding 220,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a point to 2.5% in December, but remains historically low. The labor force participation rate remained steady at 67.9% with 3,367 people entering the labor force. Nationally, the unemployment rate inched down one-tenth of a point to 3.5% and the labor force participation rate went up one-tenth of a point to 62.3%.
"Minnesota's job growth took a holiday break in December, but the private sector grew and indicators point to a strong underlying economy," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked down for Hispanic workers to 3.8%, continued a six-month decline for Black workers to 3.9%, and ticked up for white workers to 2.3% in Minnesota in December, based on 12-month moving averages.
Inflation continues to outpace wage growth. Average hourly earnings rose $1.27 year over year in Minnesota, up 3.7%.
