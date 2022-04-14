MANKATO — Local job numbers were up 2.3% in March compared to a year earlier.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties combined for 1,256 more jobs year over year, for a total of 56,388 jobs in the two counties, according to information released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Once again, the local manufacturing sector showed strong growth, adding 7.2% to their job numbers. Service jobs were up 1.3% and government added 1.7%.
Average wages locally rose to $31.08 in March compared to $26.23 a year earlier.
All metro areas in the state saw job growth: Minneapolis-St. Paul was up 2.8%, Duluth up 3.2%, Rochester up 3.3% and St. Cloud up 2.5%.
Minnesota gained 11,500 jobs, up 0.4% from February to March, the sixth month of job gains.
Minnesota's labor force participation rate rose from 67.9% to 68.1% and the unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2.5%. The decline over the month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. Nationally, the labor force participation rate ticked up 0.1% to 62.4% and the unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.6%.
"It's good news for Minnesota that more people are returning to the labor force as job growth continues to surge," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "However, many Minnesotans who want to work are not connecting with stable employment. DEED is working to build bridges between employers and communities that are too often overlooked — workers of colors, workers with disabilities, and new immigrants — to empower the growth of the Minnesota economy for everyone."
Minnesota lost 417,600 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 315,900 jobs as of March 2022, or 76% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Over the month in Minnesota, 10 supersectors gained jobs and one lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis from February to March.
Gains were in mining and logging (up 100 jobs), construction (up 100), manufacturing (up 2,300), trade, transportation, and utilities (up 2,000), information (up 500), financial activities (up 1,800), professional and business services (up 700), educational and health services (up 900), leisure and hospitality (up 1,100), and government (up 100).
Other services lost 200 jobs, a 0.2% drop.
Over the year, Minnesota gained 68,540 payroll jobs, up 2.5%.
