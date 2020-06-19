MANKATO — The number of area residents filing for unemployment insurance has slowed considerably but continues at a much higher rate than in normal times.
Since March 15, 10,207 people in Blue Earth County have filed for unemployment. That cumulative number is up more than 1,500 since one month ago.
What isn't known is how many of those who filed for unemployment insurance have returned to work. Many who filed were and are still employed but were put on furlough for a week or more at a time as businesses dealt with the financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of people who have filed for unemployment in Blue Earth County is equal to 25% of the county’s labor force. (The labor force is the number of people 16 and older.)
Not surprisingly, the food service and retail sectors had the highest number of unemployment filings.
In Blue Earth County 835 unemployment claims came from food and beverage servers and 495 from cooks and food preparation workers.
In the retail sector 709 people in the county filed for unemployment since March 15.
There were 438 claims among production workers, 365 for health diagnosing and treating practitioners and 362 from information and records clerks.
In Blue Earth County 5,731 females have filed for unemployment while 4,476 have been males.
In the nine-county area, 28,381 people have filed for unemployment since March 15, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
In Waseca County the number of those filing for unemployment equaled 23% of the labor force.
Faribault and Le Sueur counties had 22% of their labor forces filing for unemployment. In Nicollet County it was 20%, Martin County 19%, Brown County 17%, Sibley County 16% and Watonwan County 14%.
Statewide there have been 781,491 unemployment filings since March 15.
While claims are continuing to be filed the daily rate of applications has steadily declined since March and April.
For example, on June 12 there were 3,287 unemployment claims filed statewide. But on Friday, May 15, the daily number was 7,067 and on Friday, April 17, there were 12,232 filings.
The 3,287 claims filed last Friday is far higher than the normal daily filing rate for this time of year. Last June, for example, there were an average of 400 unemployment claims filed each day.
The highest daily filing in Minnesota was March 18 when more than 32,000 people applied for unemployment.
The age group with the highest number of filings has begun to shift recently.
Through much of the pandemic those in the 25-34 age group had the highest number of weekly filings. Last week those in the 35-44 age group had the highest number of filings and those in the 45-54 age group had the same number of filings as in the 25-34 age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.