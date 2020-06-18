MANKATO — There were 6,748 fewer people employed in the Mankato region in May than in May 2019.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development reported May employment data Thursday, saying the state's unemployment rate reached 9.9%.
In the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, job numbers fell 11.4% year-over-year.
Locally, the service sector was hardest hit as employment fell 13.2%, while manufacturing fared better, off 3.5% year-over-year.
There were 52,371 people employed in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, down from 59,119 last May.
Private sector jobs were down 12.2%, while local government jobs dipped 7.5%.
The average number of hours worked per week also fell locally, from nearly 29 hours last May to just over 25 hours this May.
Other metropolitan areas in the state saw similar declines in job numbers in May: Minneapolis down 12.9%, Duluth down 14.2%, St. Cloud off 10.8% and Rochester down 9.6%.
Statewide, job numbers fell 13.1% year-over-year, although there was a slight increase in jobs from April to May of this year.
"Our economy is facing an unprecedented challenge, which these numbers reflect. Slight job increases this month are a positive sign, but the employment rebound will continue to vary greatly by sector," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
"May's employment numbers capture the job situation immediately prior to the lifting of the Stay at Home order and the phased reopening of non-critical sector businesses in the state."
U.S. unemployment decreased 1.4 points to 13.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in May. The U.S. gained 2.5 million payroll jobs in May compared to April, up 1.9% with the private sector gaining 3.1 million, up 2.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Over the year in May, Minnesota shed 393,101 payroll jobs.
