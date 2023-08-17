MANKATO — The Greater Mankato region again posted solid job gains in July, with an increase of 6.9% year over year, far outpacing other large outstate cities in Minnesota.
Manufacturing posted a gain of 5.2% while service jobs were up 7.3% compared to last July.
Meanwhile, government jobs soared 21% year over year.
The data, which includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, was released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
There were 48,439 jobs in the two counties in July, an increase of 2,009.
The average hourly wage locally was $33.24, up from $32.29 in July 2022.
The average number of hours per week worked rose from 28.8 hours to 31.7 hours per week.
Minneapolis-St. Paul also saw a 6.9% job growth year over year. Duluth had 2.5% growth, Rochester was up 2.8%, and St. Cloud was up 1.1%
Minnesota's labor force increased by more than 3,900 people in July compared to June, the fifth month in a row of growth, bumping the state's labor force participation rate up one-tenth of a point to 68.5%, compared to 62.6% nationally.
Minnesota's labor force has grown by more than 26,000 over the last five months, helping the state recover many of the workers it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota's growing labor force is only 19,000 people smaller than in February 2020 when the participation rate was at 69.9%.
Minnesota had a very small change in the number of jobs relative to overall employment of 3,016,000 — the state lost 400 jobs from June to July on a seasonally adjusted basis, with the state's private sector down 300 jobs. Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 3% from June to July; nationally, the unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a point to 3.5%.
"Ongoing growth in our state's labor force is a positive sign as many Minnesota employers continue looking for the workers they need," Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Matt Varilek said in a statement.
"The increase in the state's unemployment rate this month is due in large part to new people joining the labor force and starting to look for work," Angelina Nguyễn, DEED Labor Market information office director, said in a statement. "That said, we are keeping a close eye on job growth, as industries continue to adjust hiring levels following strong job growth during the initial years of pandemic employment recovery."
Over the month, four supersectors posted growth in Minnesota, led by trade, transportation and utilities, which added 2,900 jobs; education and health services which added 1,500 jobs; and professional and business services, which added 500 jobs. All but two supersectors (manufacturing and financial activities) have gained jobs over the year.
Job losses over the month were concentrated in leisure and hospitality, which lost 3,800 jobs. This is the second straight month of job losses for the sector, suggesting its post-pandemic job recovery is leveling off. However, jobs in this supersector have grown 4% over the year, leading the way among employers.
Other supersectors losing jobs this month include manufacturing, down 800 jobs; information, down 400 jobs; construction, down 300 jobs; and government and mining and logging, down 100 jobs respectively.
