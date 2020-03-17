In a time where there are plenty of reasons to stay inside, west Mankato is coming together to give people a safe way to get out.
News of a St. Patrick's Day shamrock hunt quickly spread on Facebook and other social media, bringing people to the streets throughout the day Tuesday to participate.
Shamrocks with unique designs could be seen throughout the neighborhood on front doors, windows and garage doors.
"It's a new normal," Natasha Kellenberger said of finding activities to do with her kids while social distancing. "It's being more creative. I've actually had the kids come up with ideas. It's not too hard, it's just being more simple."
The hunt was a great success for Kellenberger and her children, as they found somewhere in the range of 80-100 shamrocks scattered across west Mankato.
"It was really fun ... it was like a scavenger hunt," Kellenberger said. "The kids had a notebook and a crayon and they were making tallies of every shamrock we saw in the neighborhood."
As schools and businesses continue to close during the coronavirus pandemic, Kellenberger and other parents have had to adjust to a world that simply doesn't have as many things for young kids to do.
For Zach Walchuk and his sons, Liam and Eli, the shamrock hunt was something fun and educational.
"Liam is learning to count, so it's a great activity for him to keep track and count as we go along," Walchuk said. "The fun of having the inside project was good, too."
Kellenberger and Walchuk acknowledge keeping a sense of community will be difficult With COVID-19 spreading.
However, for at least one afternoon, a shamrock hunt made things seem a little more normal.
"I think it's really neat to show that even though through social distancing, we can do fun things," Kellenberger said. "I kind of feel like we all pulled together."
