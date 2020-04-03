MANKATO — You may not be noticing them as you usually would, but signs of spring just keep coming.
Another milestone hit this week, as a plethora of local lakes are now officially ice free.
Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said things are ahead of schedule with about 100 lakes statewide already reporting a total ice-out. This is a change from recent years, as both 2018 and 2019 brought slower melting.
"We don't have to go back too far for a really late ice-out," he said referring to the records set in 2018.
Madison Lake, which Boulay said is considered a benchmark for southern Minnesota, saw its official ice-out on Wednesday, which was April 1. The median for Madison Lake is April 6, while the latest it's ever been was April 30 in 2018. Its earliest ice-out was March 4, 1931, showing the unpredictable nature of Minnesota springs.
Other area lakes with complete ice-outs include Washington, Loon, Swan and Jefferson.
Steve Schoeb, who has lived on Madison Lake since 1971, confirmed the lake's official ice-out occurred at about noon Wednesday. Schoeb said the ice disappeared fast as temperatures rose into the 50s.
"It happened really quickly with the rain and wind Saturday night," Schoeb said. "On Sunday morning, it was 95% open."
As the lakes continue to lose the ice and temperatures keep rising, the urge to resume normal lake activities will only grow. For many Minnesotans, the annual ice-out means fishing and boating are just around the corner.
However, with COVID-19 spreading throughout the state, can those lake activities be done safely?
Kim Pleticha, assistant communications director with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said public water accesses at lakes are open just as they normally would be. However, when it comes to installing public docks at those accesses, the DNR is still trying to determine "how or whether" to do that while complying with the governor's order.
Pleticha acknowledged that if your public dock isn't in right now, you shouldn't expect it to appear in the coming days, as the governor's "stay-at-home" order will last until at least April 10.
"We're really trying to figure out how we can do some of these things while maintaining social distance. There's the rub," Pleticha said about installing the docks.
Despite most lakes not having public docks, boating and fishing can both go on as planned per the governor's order. However, Pleticha urges people to stay close to home and use caution as they get back to lake activities.
"If you happen to be at public accesses, don't crowd folks, maintain that social distance. We just can't say that enough," she said. "The whole purpose of this order is to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we can't do that if we're out and about in groups."
