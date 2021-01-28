Two area law enforcement agencies are warning residents to be cautious about scam phone calls after noting an uptick in their communities.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office has received multiple recent reports of callers claiming a relative has been arrested. The caller asks for $3,000 to $5,000 in cash be sent via UPS or FedEx.
The New Ulm Police Department said even officers are receiving calls — often with claims the call recipient owes money to the IRS or that a Social Security number has been compromised.
Both agencies reminded people to never send money or prepaid cards to an unknown caller.
