MANKATO — Minnesota lawmakers return to St. Paul on Jan. 3, where they are set to tackle a budget, a $17.6 billion surplus and a potential bonding bill after last year’s failed session, all as Democrats hold a trifecta in the House, Senate and governor’s seat.
Local DFL lawmakers Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato; Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato; and Rep.-elect Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, participated in a Greater Mankato Growth legislative forum Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming session.
Frentz, who was reelected in November to serve Senate District 18, said his top priority is the surplus, adding that his funding priorities include education, public safety, agriculture, reducing the cost of living and more.
“While I’m glad we’re in the majority, if we aren’t able to get some bipartisanship, I think we failed to some extent. We’re looking for some of the issues we can work together on,” he said.
This year Frentz will serve as an assistant majority leader, the chair of the committee on energy, utilities, environment and climate, and the vice chair of the finance committee, in addition to several other committee assignments.
He added the DFL is interested in putting money back in people’s pockets.
“For our area, we want to have as much voice as possible on some of these surplus decisions,” he said.
Frederick, who represents House District 18B and will also serve as an assistant majority leader, said some of his priorities for the session include the surplus and reproductive freedom.
“One of the big issues that we’re going to focus on is reproductive freedom to make sure that as a state we put into law the protections that Minnesotans are demanding,” he said.
Brand, who had previously served in the House from 2019 to 2020, will represent House District 18A.
He said this year will provide opportunities to pass legislation more quickly.
“I think the biggest thing this year is that the river is going to be moving a little faster. I say this because we’re going to have opportunities to now pass single-issue bills quicker and with more volume than previous sessions,” he said.
Brand also said he wants to put money back into people’s pockets.
“I personally want to make sure that the people who do work, the people who have small businesses, the people who have retirements, they can actually see and feel the impact the state Legislature’s going to have on people’s daily lives.”
Lawmakers spent a portion of the forum discussing the state’s surplus and what a bonding bill could look like.
Frederick said the surplus isn’t a one-stop shop, adding it could be used for more than one goal, including tax relief and a bonding bill.
He added he favors making investments that would benefit the state long term.
“I personally view making investments in things like infrastructure, whether it is wastewater treatment, broadband, roads and bridges, all of that, when we take the money as a state and invest in those things, that benefits everybody.”
Brand said the surplus is money that could be used to invest in areas such as child care and broadband, adding that lawmakers should take inflation into account when working with it.
“The thing about the surplus is it is one-time money. I don’t really want that to supplant our budget. I want that to be one-time money for one-time investments,” he said.
“When we talk about the bonding and some of these priorities as well, some of these things could possibly shift through the surplus as well. Bonding is going to be really important, but it takes a three-fifths majority in order for us to get that,” Brand said.
Lawmakers emphasized the importance of getting a bonding bill passed for local projects such as Mankato’s water resource recovery facility, which is seeking funds for major renovations at the sewage treatment plant.
Since the end of this year’s regular session, costs for bonding projects like the facility have increased. The cost of fixing the facility has grown from $44.5 million last winter to $90 million today.
Frentz said he wants Minnesota to expect to see a bonding bill this session, adding the Mankato facility is a high priority.
“Every legislator failed the state by not getting that bonding bill passed,” Frentz said. “If we don’t get it done this year, what are those same projects going to cost a year from now?”
Frederick added that the facility isn’t just an asset to Mankato but to the region.
“We really need to make sure that the Mankato community, the region in southern Minnesota gets some of those investments, and that way more communities can continue to benefit from that as well.”
Other priorities for lawmakers this session include education funding and investing in mental health resources in schools.
Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, was invited to the GMG forum but did not attend.
Mankato Area Public Schools is scheduled to present its legislative platform to lawmakers Monday, which is expected to include goals such as fully funding education and addressing how special education is funded.
Committee assignments are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
