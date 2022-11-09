MANKATO — Favorable election results statewide have locally elected Democrats looking ahead to what the Legislature can accomplish under DFL control.
Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection and DFL candidate victories in the House and Senate secured Minnesota’s first “trifecta” since 2014. The accomplishment puts the majority party in a particularly strong position as lawmakers weigh what to do with bonding bills, surplus dollars and other priorities.
For Sen. Nick Frentz, of Mankato, who won reelection in Senate District 18 Tuesday, the DFL’s statewide success indicates voters trust them on key issues.
“I think it’s a sign that Minnesota voters expect us to go up there, get our work done and address the surplus in a way that gives the money back to them or invests it in a way that’s important to them,” he said.
Since assuming office in 2017, Frentz has served in the Senate minority. After seeing results from his race come in, he stayed up until around 3:30 a.m. on election night watching results from the northern Minnesota race that tipped Senate control to the DFL.
Funding education and health care improvements while driving down the cost of living will be among the issues at the top of the agenda for the majority, Frentz said. Passing a bonding bill, which will require bipartisan support, and best uses of the state's surplus, will be right up there as well.
The DFL caucus will meet Thursday to consider candidates for Senate majority leader. Frentz, the assistant minority leader since 2021, could be in the running.
“I guess I would say that’s a possibility, but we have a lot of talented members of our caucus. We’re going to meet tomorrow and chat,” he said Wednesday.
Minnesota Democrats not only secured the House, Senate and governor’s office, they also won attorney general, secretary of state and auditor races. The sweep defied most expectations, as conditions seemed favorable for Republicans — the president’s party historically performs poorly in midterm elections.
Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato, won reelection in House District 18B. More so than the statewide races and the DFL retaining control of the house, the Senate flip was a surprise to him.
“That one caught me off guard,” he said.
Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, who ousted incumbent Republican Susan Akland in House District 18A, also expressed surprise at the trifecta. He was guessing he’d serve in a divided Legislature like when he was a representative in 2019 and 2020.
“I didn’t expect a wave one way or another,” he said. “My anticipation is still that we won’t get all the things we want for a variety of reasons, but there won’t be as many roadblocks.”
Like Frentz, he too named public school funding and health care investments as top priorities for the new-look Legislature. Cannabis legalization also has a better chance of being passed now, Brand said.
Frederick plans to hit the ground running on bill proposals as a returning legislator in the House, now that the chances of their success increased in the Senate. He plans to work on proposals expanding mental health care access, including a bill providing care to people who serve on juries for traumatic trials.
The House, Frederick noted, passed helpful bills last session only for the proposals to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. Bonding bills with funding for local projects also fell by the wayside, and attempts at a special session before the election proved fruitless.
Voters likely paid attention to that inaction, Frederick said. He noted Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen called for Republicans in the Legislature to reject Walz’s offer for a special session to address inflation and rising gas prices.
“I think a lack of listening to what the people want definitely played a role statewide in this election,” Frederick said.
At doors in his Mankato district, Frentz heard voters talk about “basic democracy issues,” like recognizing the legitimacy of election results. Republicans ran hundreds of candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election in races across the country this year.
Reproductive rights after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights in Roe v. Wade likely was a factor in DFL success as well. Opinion polls placed it as one of if not the most important issue for voters leading up to the election, particularly for women and young people.
Frentz, Frederick and Brand all mentioned door-knocking campaigns and strong volunteer participation as big features in their campaigns this year. It could be easy to overlook the basic campaign outreach strategies, but DFLers were hesitant about going door to door during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Although they secured majorities, the DFL-led House and Senate will have plenty of newcomers bringing their own ideas to the Legislature in 2023. Those new voices will help shape the direction of the party in power.
And slim margins will require frequently working across the aisle with their Republican colleagues, something Frentz, Frederick and Brand all said they’re ready to do if it means getting the job done.
