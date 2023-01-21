ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers are making the push for utilities to go carbon-free by 2040.
That’s the proposal under a Senate bill chief-authored by DFL Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato.
The bill sets in place benchmarks for investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities and others and sets a target of 100% carbon neutral energy by 2040.
Solar, wind, hydroelectric, hydrogen and biomass energies are all included as eligible energy technologies under the bill, which defines carbon-free technologies as those that generate electricity without emitting carbon dioxide.
“It’s important that we take action to reduce the carbon going into our atmosphere, because it’s important for the whole planet to reduce the effects of global warming,” said Frentz.
The proposal doesn’t require a specific energy mix and leaves the path of meeting that goal up to the utilities, Frentz said.
“That control is a good thing. Those boards are in the best position to judge how to get there,” he said.
Utilities would also have the option of seeking an off-ramp through the Public Utilities Commission if they can’t meet the 2040 standard.
“So let’s say a utility says, ‘We can’t do it. We can only get to 95%. We want (the commission) to acknowledge that it can’t be done for reliability or price reasons.’ So the off-ramp is an alternative,” said Frentz.
The bill’s House companion is on its way to the floor.
Xcel Energy supported the House bill at a hearing and said in a statement that it is committed to achieving a zero-carbon future as quickly as possible.
“We are excited for the opportunity to participate in discussions about accelerating Minnesota’s efforts toward cleaner energy and expanding those to provide clean energy solutions to transportation as well. We look forward to working with policymakers on this legislation. We are committed to working with our partners as we continue leading the clean energy transition and look forward to discussing details of this with the governor and lawmakers,” the statement said in part.
Over in the Senate, Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, said he doesn’t support the bill as written.
“I think we all strive for clean energy. That’s not a problem. But what it should be is reliable, affordable clean energy. We can’t rely on what their definition of clean energy is and make it work,” he said.
The Senate bill is expected to make its way through testimonies and hearings this upcoming week.
