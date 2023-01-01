MANKATO — With a bonding bill up in the air for the 2023 legislative session, those leading local projects, such as the Caswell Sports bonding request for a new fieldhouse or Minnesota State University’s for Armstrong Hall’s replacement, are having to reevaluate their timelines and increased costs.
While local lawmakers have said they are pushing for a bonding bill, odd-numbered years are typically budgeting years at the Capitol, meaning that will be their primary goal this session. The session begins Tuesday.
As such, MSU is planning for both scenarios: a bonding bill in 2023 or not.
Armstrong Hall
At about 60 years old, MSU’s Armstrong Hall is not only one of the oldest buildings on campus, but it’s also one of the most used buildings.
But a building that age has deficiencies, Finance and Administration Vice President Rick Straka said.
Straka said the building isn’t conducive to student group work. Additionally, the building itself has a significant amount of deferred maintenance.
MSU’s bonding project proposal includes the demolition and replacement of the 144,000-square-foot building with a smaller 100,000-square-foot new building.
In addition, the campus planned to renovate space in the Memorial Library and the Clinical Sciences Building to accommodate new learning spaces.
“We think that doing so will ultimately lower our carbon footprint, it will lower some of our operating costs, and it will serve our students in a better teaching environment and learning environment,” Straka said.
MSU’s original bonding request spanned across three bienniums.
The first phase included the design for all of the project and renovation of the Clinical Sciences basement for about $7.1 million from the failed 2022 session.
Two years later, in 2024, MSU planned to request about $64 million to be used for the new building construction.
Finally, in 2026, MSU planned to request $32 million for the library renovations and Armstrong Hall demolition.
But now, with the bonding bill timeline up in the air, Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management Paul Corcoran said the university is planning for different scenarios.
“On a more macro level, what we started planning for right away was planning for any update or changes in what we might ask for in the 2024 session. That was due to the system office in August. A revised schedule is moving forward for the 2024 request if something doesn’t happen in 2023 so we have that contingency, so really a dual planning process,” he said.
Another factor the team is taking into account is how inflation is impacting costs.
“We are really just applying inflation to last year’s ask for the 2023 session. We are looking at and having reviewed with the system office right now some perhaps slight changing in how we might phase the project if we make it forward to the 2024 process,” Straka said.
But as time goes on, Corcoran said the team is also worried about increased maintenance costs.
“My worry is, we’ve kind of been planning a lot of things around getting this replacement done before some of the patches and repairs that we’ve done on the building over the years start to fail and we have to start fixing things over again. Some of that stuff’s coming up. Over the last year, we had to replace a good section of the roof. We have to do some maintaining and cleaning of the HVAC systems and it just kind of all adds up,” he said.
Caswell fieldhouse
In North Mankato, Caswell Sports was hoping to receive $8.5 million in state bonding funds to complete the second phase of improvements by constructing an indoor fieldhouse that would be adjacent to the existing softball complex.
Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson said the fieldhouse, which would include six indoor tennis courts, eight full-sized basketball courts, a concessions area and more, would have a positive economic impact on the city.
“I think that regionally, the Caswell softball and Caswell soccer complex has been very good for the region with economic impact. I think if you were to make that a 12-month facility both indoor and outdoor, with indoor and outdoor sports, I think it could help with more economic development in upper North Mankato,” he said.
But as more time passes, construction costs could increase.
“With construction costs, I believe we are going to look at possibly asking for even more money than originally requested,” Tostenson said.
While he wasn’t able to say by how much, Tostenson said his hope from the 2023 session is to be funded.
“We’d love to see something in 2023. I know it’s a budget year, so I’m not sure what the possibilities are. We’d push for 2024. If there’s X amount of money, then we have to make X amount of cuts from the facility,” he said. “Those are conversations we have to have if bonding comes through.”
Two years ago, the state did award Caswell $2 million, matched with city sales tax, for several upgrades to the 35-year-old softball fields.
Improvements include updated fencing, dugouts and backstops on all six fields.
The dugouts will be larger, and the fencing will be black vinyl, making it easier for spectators to see through.
Other additions include new scoreboards, upgraded lighting on fields 1-4, new drainage, upgraded bathrooms and a remodeled concession stand.
Tostenson said construction on those upgrades are expected to wrap up shortly.
Mankato wastewater facility
At recent legislative forums, lawmakers have emphasized the importance of getting a bonding bill passed for projects like Mankato’s water resource recovery facility, which is seeking funds for major renovations at the sewage treatment plant.
The estimated cost of fixing the facility has grown from $44.5 million last winter to $90 million today.
