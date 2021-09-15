Caleb Schilling didn’t take home the “Lego Masters” trophy.
But the Mankato resident and his twin brother made it to the finale of the FOX reality show and stole the title of the “castle brothers.”
For six months Caleb and his brother Jacob had to keep secret how far they advanced in the nationally televised Lego-building contest.
Caleb was with friends, professors and his new bride at his alma mater, Bethany Lutheran College, when his fate finally was revealed Tuesday night. The Schillings, who grew up in Holman, Wisconsin, finished third out of 12 teams that competed for a $100,000 prize.
“It was awesome to get that far and produce some builds we were really proud of at the end,” Caleb said. “We were really happy with where we ended up and left with no regrets.”
The nationally televised show, which now can be streamed on Hulu or fox.com, was filmed in Atlanta in early spring.
Caleb took classes remotely while competing. He graduated from Bethany with a media arts degree in May. Jacob attended college in their home state of Wisconsin.
Caleb married a fellow Bethany alum this summer and they live in Mankato, where he works from home as a video game designer.
While he didn’t win half of the $100,000 prize, which could have helped pay for his wedding and furnishing a new abode, he said he’s content with some “epic” memories.
The low point of their adventure came midway through the 12-episode season during a demolition derby challenge. Their Lego replica of a Lamborghini was picked by the judges as the best design. But Caleb promptly drove their remote-controlled demo derby vehicle off the edge of the derby playing field and lost them the contest of whose vehicle could hold up the longest.
“Everyone’s focused on smashing each other and there’s a lot of tension and then it flies off the cliff,” Caleb said. “It was a moment of levity for everyone.”
Caleb admits his brother “was pretty mad at me.” But they decided to celebrate their design win and not dwell on the crash.
“We looked at our build and said, ‘Hey, we did something really solid and we’re going to go forward,’” Caleb said.
The brothers went on to win two other challenges, including Caleb’s proudest creation: a castle built off the side of a cliff.
Their competition included brothers Mark and Steven Erickson, of Atlanta, who were seasoned castle builders and had earned the informal moniker of the “castle brothers” among the ardent Lego-building community.
The Ericksons went on to win the second season of “Lego Masters,” but the Schillings stole away their “castle brothers” title.
While they were competitors, Caleb said they became friends with many of the contestants.
“We’re all great friends at the end of day,” he said. “I can’t stress enough how much fun we had.”
Watching himself on television was surreal, Caleb said.
“There were some painfully awkward moments but they were delightfully funny,” he said.
Along with memories and bragging rights, the brothers returned home with a larger wardrobe. They only brought a few flannel shirts with them to Atlanta. Producers apparently liked their flannel look and bought them more shirts to wear as they advanced to the show’s final episodes.
Caleb wore one of his new shirts to the finale viewing party at Bethany. While many of the contestants gathered to watch together in Utah, Caleb decided he wanted to celebrate at home and thank the family, professors and others who supported him during filming and as the show aired.
Caleb is reuniting with contestants Thursday in Utah for an appearance at a comic book convention.
He has other Lego conventions on his coming calendar. Going to such conventions in his youth and meeting talented Lego artists is what inspired him to become one himself. Now he hopes to inspire another generation.
“Lego is so wholesome and so universal,” he said.
