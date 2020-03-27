MANKATO — Kelly McBride's office is right next to the locked door of the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, so McBride understands how much the facility is being missed.
"Absolutely," McBride said. "And we're feeling pretty bad about it."
She feels for the voracious readers who check out a novel or two every week, for the patrons who used to come in every morning to read a newspaper or three, for those people ringing the library's doorbell or knocking on the door, saying they need to make a copy or fax a document or log on to the public computers to check email.
And she feels for the families who, in normal times, walk out with as many books and movies as they can carry.
One of the families McBride might be thinking about is the Lenhoffs of Mankato. Librarians far and wide know the Lenhoffs.
"We love libraries," said Morgan Lenhoff, wife of Dustin, mother of Maxwell, Miles and Emerson. "We visit the Mankato library, the North Mankato library, the St. Peter library. And we go to the MSU library. ... Really, a chunk of our week is missing."
Recognizing the coronavirus pandemic was likely to shutter the libraries, the Lenhoffs stocked up but the supply is already dwindling. Ebooks are still available from public libraries, so that's provided some relief. But the Lenhoffs try to limit screen time for their 9-year-old twins and their 5-year-old.
Among their quartet of favorite libraries, St. Peter Public Library is the only current option for getting a traditional page-turner. Patrons put a hold on a book or other item, receive a call when it's ready, and then drive or walk to the library to retrieve up to five items from the facility's pick-up window. (Details, and explanations of the safety procedures in place, are on the library's website.)
"So that's been awesome," Lenhoff said.
McBride knows people are craving traditional books or videos — something to provide some escapism in anxiety-filled times.
"We have so many items that people have placed on hold — over 500 items, and it's going to increase," she said.
The story is the same at other public libraries, including North Mankato's Taylor Library, where budgets are being shifted away from ordering new books and toward buying access to electronic versions for library patrons. The focus at Taylor is electronic versions of children's books, said library director Katie Heintz.
So for young readers of North Mankato, the most recent "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is available electronically and so is the latest "Dog Man." More than 50 new options were added just on Friday to the roughly 15,000 Taylor has available online, Heintz said.
The budget for Blue Earth County libraries, including Mankato's, is also being shifted to ramp up the options for ebooks. For people who don't have their computer or tablet set up for online books, instructions are available on the library website's "How Do I..." drop-down menu. And people, if they're having trouble getting their device set up, can call the library and a staff member will walk them through the process, McBride said.
The websites are also a good place to look for online activities including community scavenger hunts or online storytimes for kids or an online book discussion for adults.
And for those folks who want a good old-fashioned book in their hands but can't get to St. Peter? There's hope.
Blue Earth County is planning to roll out a book-by-mail effort very soon. The postage costs are a budgetary concern for the library, it may take time to ramp up the program, and only materials on hand within the Blue Earth County library network will be available. But McBride desperately wants to start getting books out the door.
"We're hoping Monday," she said, adding that the program will also include movies and other videos. "People should keep checking in with our website and our Facebook page."
North Mankato is planning to follow St. Peter's lead and get books and other materials circulating through a pick-up service, most likely starting April 13 — the Monday after the two-week statewide shelter-at-home period ends. People can order a book or a DVD online, library staff will call when the order is ready, and a time will be set for picking up the materials outside the library.
As for that moment when people can walk in the door, browse through the stacks, pick up one of the scores of magazines or newspapers, chat with a favorite librarian — no one knows when it will come, but the Lenhoffs will be there.
"Oh my gosh, we will be so excited," she said. "We'll probably be in line for when the door opens."
The librarians, too, are looking forward to that day, Heintz said.
"We're missing our patrons probably as much as they're missing us."
