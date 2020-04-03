Library books by mail, an Easter egg hunt delivered to homes and a virtual book event are all planned by local libraries amid the coronavirus disruption.
Books by mail
Blue Earth County libraries and North Mankato Taylor Library will send residents books by mail beginning Monday, thanks to a grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a collaborative effort of the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation.
Residents who want to receive materials should call the library within their county or city to arrange delivery of up to three items from its current catalog. All users must have a library card, but those without one may register over the phone.
For information from Blue Earth County libraries, visit www.beclibrary.org or call (507) 304-4001. For additional information regarding the North Mankato Taylor Library, visit www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary or call (507) 345-5120.
There is no cost to participate and items can be returned at patrons’ convenience. There will be no fines for late materials.
Easter egg hunt
The Taylor Library is moving ahead with an Easter egg hunt, but with a twist.
"The Easter egg hunt is usually something a lot of people attend each year, so we still wanted to do something," said Hallie Uhrich, teen/outreach librarian.
Uhrich, originally from Custer, South Dakota, saw a Facebook post of a similar event planned there.
On Monday, North Mankato residents can register to be included in the event, in which library staff will hide eggs in people's yards so kids can find them Easter morning.
People can register at the library's Facebook page. The cost is $25 for 20 eggs. Registration will be open until Thursday but could close sooner if the egg-delivery limit is reached earlier.
Between about 8-10 p.m. Saturday, April 11, library staff will hide the plastic eggs, filled with fruit snacks and candy, in people's yards.
"We're asking them to keep their kids inside and away form windows, and keep their dogs inside while we're hiding them," Uhrich said.
Virtual 5K
The Taylor Library is also planning a virtual version of its annual Bookin' on Belgrade Nearly 5K event.
"Anyone who does a 5K on or near May 16 can take a picture of themselves and put it on our Facebook page — either the library's or the Bookin' on Belgrade page — and we'll send them an award," Uhrich said.
Registration is free. Those who register will also qualify for drawings for gift cards from local businesses.
