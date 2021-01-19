MANKATO — Local libraries are writing a new chapter during the pandemic.
Libraries serve many roles in a community. They are a source of boundless information. They provide resources needed for daily life such as internet access and computers. They are one of the few spaces open to everyone.
The pandemic has forced local libraries to find new ways to continue providing these services and expand digital resources.
“COVID shook up how we’ve done things for the better,” said Kelly McBride, director of the Blue Earth County Library.
Many library services and resources are now available online, and the pandemic has only sped up the library’s transition into the digital age. Last year e-books surpassed the number of print books at academic libraries nationwide.
Libraries adapt
Under the first wave of shutdowns in March, Blue Earth County Library shut its doors as it figured out how to operate during a pandemic. Within a week the library was offering books by mail and a contactless curbside pickup service. Late fees were eliminated.
Typically a busy space, the downtown county library was eerily quiet on a Friday morning earlier this month. Only a few patrons wandered between shelves, browsing books. The doors to the library are locked, but people can still visit if they make an appointment.
Many of the library’s usual activities have moved online.
A library book discussion group now meets on Zoom. Children’s storytime is virtual. A digital reading challenge is being launched this month.
The county library had been slow to adapt to the digital age, but the pandemic accelerated the transition.
The physical space a library provides is one piece though that librarians have not been able to replicate or digitize.
“Virtual programming works, but people still like the connections,” McBride said.
The downtown Mankato library had about 470 people come through its doors each day before the pandemic.
“Libraries pride themselves on being there during critical times for our communities. We are often the only institutions to remain open during times of crisis,” the American Library Association executive board said in a statement in March that recommended libraries temporarily close spaces to slow the spread of the virus.
“Local libraries are like the local watering hole,” McBride said.
The library is a place for people to work on their taxes and fill out job applications. It provides access for those who don’t have a computer and who may have no other place to go.
McBride wonders where these people are now, and where they spend their days.
Taylor Library in North Mankato reopened to the public in June, although patrons are limited to a half-hour visit.
“It’s hard because we’ve always encouraged people to hang out here,” said Hallie Uhrich, library program and outreach director.
The library also has moved most of its events online, including the popular Edible Book Festival. People are now encouraged to post a picture of their book-themed edible creation on the library’s Facebook page.
The library reduced the amount of programming it offers, but Uhrich said there is more demand for these virtual events. “Our programs are usually full and people are asking for more.”
Mandy Janzen, of St. Peter, used to bring her kids to the St. Peter Public Library almost weekly to find books before the pandemic. They’ve only gone a few times since March, and she said her kids miss being able to spend time there.
Janzen has been participating in some of the library’s virtual events, including a contest where a picture of a gnome is posted on the St. Peter library’s Facebook page and patrons guess where in the community the gnome is.
“I like the interactive adventures and ideas they post through social media,” she said. “It kind of keeps us all together, even being apart.”
Serving community needs
If a Minnesota State University student needed material scanned last spring, a scanner was wheeled to a back area of Memorial Library for them to use while the rest of the space was closed. A scanner on wheels is one of the many innovations librarians took to continue providing resources to students and staff at the time.
“Part of a library’s responsibilities is to support people’s needs,” said Chris Corley, MSU’s interim dean of library and library learning services. The university library was well-prepared to continue supporting the community amid the pandemic because it has been expanding digital resources for years.
The library staff also has been working to get technology into the hands of students who typically rely on the library’s resources.
“Technology access is uneven, and the pandemic has really amplified that,” Corley said.
The college library system purchased more laptops for students to check out when the university campus closed in March.
They have more than 200 laptops now — all were checked out during the spring, summer and fall. Some depend on the library’s internet, so the library expanded its Wi-Fi range so it is accessible from the parking lot outside the building.
The Blue Earth County Library also expanded its Wi-Fi hours and range so the public can still have free internet access; people now sit in their cars outside the libraries to use the web.
Memorial Library at MSU reopened its doors to students this fall, but the number of students using the space is about half to three quarters what it was pre-pandemic, according to Corley.
“It’s so important for us to be an open building,” he said. “Students need access to succeed.”
Joe Wingrove still uses the library space to study, although he uses the space a lot less than he did before the pandemic hit. The senior nursing major said it can be easier studying at home where he doesn’t have to wear a mask.
”I see a lot less people in there now,” he said.
While the libraries are offering less in-person services, librarians are busy. They answer patrons’ questions over the phone or email. They sanitize spaces and gather materials that will be mailed or picked up. After physical materials are returned, librarians put the books into quarantine for a few days before they are restocked.
The pandemic has shown that libraries are resilient. Local libraries have introduced new resources and programming during this time and continue to find ways to be a source of support.
We will be better coming out of this,” McBride said.
