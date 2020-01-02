MANKATO — An upcoming project to map out local racial housing restrictions has drawn community interest, but organizers say more volunteers are welcome to sign up before they kick off the next phase early in 2020.
A coalition of area organizations spearheaded by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council plans to examine clauses put in residential property contracts that prohibited people of color from buying houses in the area decades ago.
These so-called racial covenants were put in deeds across the U.S. starting in the 1910s and continuing through the 1960s, but their widespread scope has only been analyzed in recent years.
“This is an extension of us as a community being intentional about reconciling our past,” Bukata Hayes, the diversity council’s executive director, said about the project.
Local advocates began a partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice Project earlier this year. University cartographers and geographers put together an outline of how racial housing codes affected how Minneapolis grew, where local officials concentrated the city’s populations of color, Muslims and Jews, and how those actions still echo throughout the city today.
Those deed covenants included explicitly racist language designed to allow houses to only be sold to white families. If those covenants were violated by a family of color who bought the home, the initial white property owner could swoop in and retake the house in accordance with the law.
Those covenants were specifically written as a marketing tool by housing developers and real estate companies, researchers say, which is why they can be found in communities across the U.S.
Even though such contracts were outlawed in the 1960s, it took numerous efforts at the state and federal level to ensure covenants could no longer be enforced. Still, the covenants had long-lasting effects. The federal government designated areas where communities of color lived as problematic, which drove down housing prices and prevented residents from securing loans or credit for major purchases or services — a process commonly known as redlining.
Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates thrust the concept of redlining into the national consciousness in 2014 with an award-winning feature in The Atlantic Monthly called “The Case for Reparations,” where he outlined how institutional racism in housing had hurt black families for generations because they couldn’t draw upon the same sort of wealth white families with better-priced properties could.
U of M researchers found that argument held true in Minneapolis. Local advocates are interested in seeing how racial covenants affected Mankato-area neighborhoods. County officials have already sent about 3,000 deeds to researchers to pore over, but volunteers are needed to help sift through the data.
The U of M researchers will analyze Mankato-area deeds through algorithms and computer searches, then post the deeds online so volunteers can read through them for racist language.
Hayes and other organizers say researchers are still looking through the initial set of deeds, but they hope to announce the next step of the project — actually working through the deeds — in February or March.
Area organizations from Minnesota State University programs to teachers at Mankato East High School to the YWCA and more have already expressed interest in volunteering, according to Hayes and Blue Earth County Commissioner Colleen Landkamer.
Landkamer said she’s heard from many residents who didn’t attend a public forum on the project in November who want to volunteer, or who simply question why the issue is necessary to explore.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people who said, ‘Well, it didn’t happen here.’ But yes, it did,” she said.
Landkamer said she’s heard from friends who recently sold their house and discovered language in their property agreements that only allowed the home to be sold to Caucasians. And as Landkamer points out, people rarely read the entirety of their house’s deed even after they buy the property.
People who are interested in the U of M’s Mapping Prejudice Project can visit the project’s website at mappingprejudice.org. Those interested in volunteering can contact Hayes at bhayes@mankatodiversity.org or at 507-385-6653.
