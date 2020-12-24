MANKATO — It was early April, and Coffee Hag owner Jenn Melby-Kelley was feeling stressed and overwhelmed.
For weeks she had been trying to figure out a way to keep revenue streaming in for the popular coffee shop following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order closing restaurants, bars and other public places on March 17 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I was really overwhelmed, angry and frustrated,” Melby-Kelley said. “I had just put my stuff down by my computer when I heard the song “Let it Be” on the radio, and I just started sobbing.”
Listening to the Beatles’ song provided a much-needed release and a glimmer of hope for Melby-Kelley, so she pulled out her guitar and recorded her own rendition.
“For me, it was the healing power of the song itself,” she said. “I just felt like, OK, there are certain things I can’t control, and I could just let it be and take a breather. I just felt the song fall over me.”
She sent the recording to friend and fellow Mankato-based musician Colin Scharf, who suggested she come to his home studio to experiment. Scharf recorded a guitar part before Melby-Kelley and Scharf’s spouse and bandmate, Laura Schultz, added vocals.
With the absence of any gigs and the yearning to play, musicians had been connecting virtually at the time to record and perform music remotely as a way to keep playing, and Scharf and Melby-Kelley began reaching out to their musically inclined friends to add their own parts to the song.
Melby-Kelly asked Kaleb Braun-Schulz, a guitar player and singer-songwriter who books shows at the Coffee Hag, to join them along other musicians affiliated with the Hag.
“The great thing about what I do is I get to see all of these talented people come through the doors of the Coffee Hag,” Melby-Kelley said. “We came up with the idea of reaching out to the people who play here.”
Local musician and singer Hanna Cesario, who contributed lead vocals to one of the verses, said it was fun to collaborate with other Mankato musicians.
“Jenn has always been a huge supporter of me and my music, so she wanted me to be a part it,” Cesario said. “I’m always grateful when she comes to me, and I’m happy to be a part of whatever she brings to the table.”
Scharf added a bass and drum line and recruited current and former members of his band, Good Night Gold Dust, along with other local musicians. They added an expanding array of harmonizing vocals and musical instruments to the song, from a horn section to keyboards, synthesizers and percussion.
Once they finished the audio, each person involved filmed themselves singing and playing along for a video to go with the music. Since it was released on the Coffee Hag’s Facebook page last week, it’s created quite the splash.
Braun-Schultz, who added his vocals and guitar parts early on in, was moved when he heard the final product, complete with almost a dozen contributing musicians.
“Honestly, I was floored,” he said. “We weren’t working on it directly with each other. The trombone player on that song, he and I had been doing some recording together over the past couple months and I didn’t even know he was on this song and he didn’t know I was either. It was really amazing to see the final product and video come together so nicely.”
It turns out that many people could identify with the meaning of the song, especially near the end of a challenging year.
“I am absolutely over the moon with the responses,” Melby-Kelley said. “I think some people are getting the same response that I had when I heard it that night. The people that performed on it all really had the same goal in mind, to spread some positivity and love during a really hard time.”
Head to https://www.facebook.com/thecoffeehag/posts/3352880801477128 to watch the video and hear the song.
